NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area Monday from 3 p.m. through the evening.

According to the NWS, widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with localized amounts of 3 to 4 inches possible, which could result in flash flooding.

“A cold front will move through the region this afternoon and early this evening,” they said. “Widespread showers and thunderstorms will accompany this front, some of which could produce intense rainfall rates in a short period of time.”

There is potential for flash flooding of creeks, streams and roadways, especially in urban and poor drainage areas.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor this weather event and provide updates.

© 2017, Staff. All rights reserved.