NWS Issues Wind Chill Advisory for Start of Weekend

On top of the current Wind Chill Advisory until noon today, the National Weather Service has issued another Wind Chill Advisory for the area from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday.

“Gusty winds expected today; northwest winds will average between 15 and 25 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph,” NWS said.

Forecasters expect wind chills of 0 to 10 below zero, with temperatures in the teens then lows in the single digits tonight and highs only near 19 degrees Saturday.

According to NWS, the lowest wind chills are expected to occur after midnight tonight through Tuesday morning.

“Dangerously low wind chills could lead to frostbite and hypothermia,” they said. “The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.”

Forecasters expect the winds to die down throughout the day Saturday, but the temperature will struggle to leave the teens.

“The arctic high pressure will continue its slow trek toward our region on Saturday from the west, helping to slacken winds by

Saturday evening” the weather service said.

Milder conditions are expected for next week.

