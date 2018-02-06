NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday

February 6, 2018

BusinSnow2The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

NWS forecasts mixed precipitation with total wet snow accumulations of up to half inch and ice accumulations of a trace to less than one tenth of an inch.

“The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday, ” a forecaster said. “Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.”

The weather service expects rain or freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain after 1 p.m.

“Most, if not all, locations should transition over to all rain Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb out of the 30s into the 40s and a warm front proceeds to the northeast,” they said.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor the weather event.



