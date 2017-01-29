NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m.. until 7 a.m. Monday.

NWS forecasts a coating to 2 inches of snow accumulation across the area, with lows around 28 degrees.

“Roads will be mainly wet this evening with temperatures above freezing,” a forecaster said. “Untreated surfaces will become slippery after midnight with temperatures dropping.”

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

“Precipitation will be moving out of the area during the morning rush, but with temperatures falling below freezing across most areas there may be some slippery spots throughout the morning rush,” they said.

