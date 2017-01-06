NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

NWS forecasts 1-3 inches of snow accumulation across the area, with temperatures in the mid 20s.

“We are on the western fringe of this storm with the surface low remaining off the Carolina coast and pushing northeast from off Hatteras,” NWS said. “Snow will taper off from the west Saturday morning through the early afternoon.”

Winds north 10 to 15 mph with gust up to 20 mph, could cause cause wind chills in the single digits.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor the storm.

