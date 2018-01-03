NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday Commute, Frigid Temps to Follow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday.

NWS forecasts an inch of snow accumulation across the area, with temperatures in the mid 20s, causing slippery conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

“Fortunately for our region, it will only be a glancing blow, as the system will remain well out to sea, but with such a strong system passing by, we will not escape completely unscathed,” a NWS forecaster said. “Snow is expected to spread from southeast to northwest across the region starting later this evening, with

snow reaching a maximum extent during the pre-dawn hours.”

NWS also warns that bitterly cold conditions will follow for late Thursday through the weekend causing snow to remain on untreated surfaces.

“As the storm continues rapidly strengthening on Thursday, winds will start to pick up, but the big increase will likely happen in the afternoon as the arctic blasts its way through,” he said. “We`ll start to see temps fall, with even more rapidly falling wind chills.”

The weather service forecasts gusts up to around 36 mph by Thursday afternoon, possibly prompting a wind advisory.

“Winds north 10 to 15 mph with gust up to 20 mph could cause cause wind chills in the single digits,” he said.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees, and wind chill values as low as -6.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 19 degrees with potential wind chill values as low as -7 from northwest winds of 13 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 29 mph.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor the weather event.

