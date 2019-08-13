NWS Predicts Hazardous Weather for Tuesday Evening

There is a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect this evening, Aug. 13, for the D.C. Metro Area.

According to the National Weather Service, this area includes Northern Virginia and the Maryland counties adjacent to Washington, D.C.

Thunderstorms, flooding and strong wind gusts are possible.

“An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon and evening. The primary threat is damaging straight-line wind gusts. Isolated instances of flooding are possible during this time as well,” said the NWS.

No exact time of the thunderstorm has been predicted. It may continue overnight.

People should seek shelter. If one encounters a flooded area, do not attempt to walk or drive through it. Turn around.

People are also advised to stay off waterways.

This is part of a larger storm sweeping through the east.

Thunderstorms are expected throughout the week.

