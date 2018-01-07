UPDATED: NWS Warns of ‘Glaze of Ice’ During Evening Commute

Updated: Jan. 7, 2018, 9:30 p.m.

Prince William County Schools announced that schools will open on time Monday Jan. 8, but they will monitor the weather in case of an early closure or if after school activities need to be cancelled.

They advise parents to check pwcs.edu, email, and text messages frequently for announcements.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday; motorists should expect a wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet.

The ground and other surfaces are still extremely cold due to the recent Arctic blast, which will create slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges.

“It`s a bit unusual in that it`s possible places within the advisory will accurately see the advertised `glaze of ice` but may not see sub-freezing air temperatures,” a forecaster said.

Milder conditions in the 40s are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures possibly reaching the 50s on Thursday.

