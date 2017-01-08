Police Search for Missing, Endangered Haymarket Teen

Prince William County Police are asking residents for help in locating Benjamin Thomas McClure, 17, of Haymarket, who went missing Saturday morning.

According to police, McClure left his residence in the 1600 block of James Madison Highway in Haymarket voluntarily in a 2005 blue Volkswagen Jetta bearing VA tag BLSSGS.

“He may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being classified as endangered,” they said.

Police describe McClure as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches, 280 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes; he was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

