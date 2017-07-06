UPDATE: Prince William Roads Close Due to Flooding

UPDATE, July 6 at 2:20 p.m.: The Prince William County Police have added a new Bristow location to its list of road closures.

This closure is located at Piper Lane and Nokesville Road/ Route 28.

ORIGINAL STORY, June 6, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.:

Prince William County Police have announced three road closures in the county due to flooding Thursday.

Flooding has been identified at Lee Highway/Route 29 at the Fairfax County line, 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow (Jiffy Lube Live) and Pageland Lane at Artemis Road.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 2 p.m. Thursday; a Flood Watch continues until 7 p.m.

In addition to road closures on the western end of the county, southeastern Prince William County is under a Flood Warning. That warning has been extended to northern Prince William, the City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and central Fairfax County.

The NWS listed Linton Hall Road as an area likely to experience flooding until approximately 2 p.m.

Police warn residents that it is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

According to the National Weather Service, six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car and two feet of rushing water is enough to carry away most vehicles.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor this weather event and provide updates.

