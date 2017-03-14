Snow Expectations Reduced; Travel Still Treacherous

Residents were prepping for 12 inches of snow to fall in the region’ however, as of Tuesday morning they received only 1-2 inches of an icy mix.

The National Weather Service said the proximity of the region to the coast has resulted in warm air infiltrating much of the Mid-Atlantic this morning, which received 1-2 inches of snow, avoiding the heavier forecasted totals.

