Snow Expectations Reduced; Travel Still Treacherous
Residents were prepping for 12 inches of snow to fall in the region’ however, as of Tuesday morning they received only 1-2 inches of an icy mix.
The National Weather Service said the proximity of the region to the coast has resulted in warm air infiltrating much of the Mid-Atlantic this morning, which received 1-2 inches of snow, avoiding the heavier forecasted totals.
“Observed critical thickness layers are located across the northern Mid-Atlantic which has resulted in much of the region receiving a sleet and freezing rain mix overnight,” a forecaster said.
While the service reduced the expectation for higher snow totals, the Virginia Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory Tuesday morning for residents.
Precipitation will change over to all snow this as the coastal low moves to the northeast this morning.
“This will be another shot of snow accumulation for the region mainly along and northeast of the Potomac River including northern Virginia suburbs,” he said.
1-2 inches of additional snow accumulation are possible throughout the day.
