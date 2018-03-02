Thousands Without Power in Prince William Friday Morning

Local power companies are reporting widespread power outages throughout the county as a major windstorm descends upon the area Friday.

According to NOVEC, almost 7000 are without power at 7 a.m; nearly 600 customers in Gainesville and Bristow have recently had power restored.

Dominion power is reporting 8,912 customers without power throughout the county.

The National Weather Service forecasts that damaging and dangerous wind gusts of over 60 to 70 mph will evolve and continue through most of the day Friday and into Friday night for most of the area.

“During the past 2 hours, winds have frequently gusted between 30 and 40 mph with a few reports of 55 mph to 60 mph in parts of northern Virginia,” they said.

NOVEC suggest customers follow their progress on social media and on their outage map, but report outages directly to www.novec.com/report, 703-335-0500 or 1-888-335-0500. Dominion customers should report outages and downed lines to 866-366-4357,

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates.

