UPDATED: Rain Expected After Noon

Forecasters are expecting the current precipitation to change over to rain by early afternoon and continue through Friday morning.

“I am expecting maybe another half an inch of snow, but most of this should change over to plain rain,” Bristow Weather Association’s John Biggs said.

The rain will wash away any snow cover; Friday will feature temps near 50 degrees.

The National Weather Service extended the Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As reported earlier, residents should expect a hazardous commute, with mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain. A total sleet and snow accumulation could reach up to one inch with an ice glaze accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

“Plan on slippery road and sidewalk conditions in some areas; the hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” NWS said.

