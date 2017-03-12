VDOT, Residents Prepare for Winter Storm

Prior to the impending winter storm that will impact the area beginning tomorrow evening, Virginia Department of Transportation road crews are pre-treating interstates and high-volume roads with brine Sunday.

“By tomorrow afternoon, about 4,500 pieces of equipment will stage through the region to begin pushing snow once two inches have fallen,” VDOT spokesperson Jennifer McCord said.

VDOT asks residents to complete essential errands and other plans for the week as soon as possible and continue to monitor weather forecasts.

“Potential snow totals of a foot or more in northern/western suburbs would require several days after the storm ends to make all neighborhood streets passable,” McCord said.

Furthermore, residents should plan to adjust schedules to be off of roads before the evening rush hour Monday and overnight to avoid being stuck on the roads when the storm begins and to allow crews room to clear snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon ahead of a potential storm, which could bring 5 or more inches of snow within a 12 hour span.

Stay with Bristow Beat for more on the storm.

