VDOT Warns Residents to Avoid Travel Tuesday Morning

The slick conditions from the mix of sleet and snow has prompted the Virginia Department of Transportation to issue a travel advisory for the region until the storm ends in the afternoon.

According to VDOT spokesperson Jennifer McCord road crews and almost 4,500 pieces of equipment worked through the night and continue to treat roads with salt and sand.

“Interstates and primary roads have stretches of slush and ice as snow and sleet continue to accumulate between plow passes,” she said. “Secondary roads and neighborhood streets remain mostly snow-covered.”

HOV restrictions have been lifted this morning on I-66, I-395 and the Dulles Toll Road; however, the I-66 shoulder or green “X” lanes remain closed as crews continue to clear ice and snow.

“If you absolutely must go out this morning, reduce speeds, use extreme caution and be alert to icy and inclement conditions,” she said.

Virginia State Police have responded to more that 15 traffic accidents throughout Northern Virginia from midnight to 7 a.m.

“Only two involve injuries–minor–and the remainder of them involve damage to vehicles,” Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said.

VDOT expects road temperatures to remain below freezing throughout the day with potential for continued refreeze.

Residents can monitor road conditions on 511virginia.org for road conditions.

