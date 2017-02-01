WEATHER BEAT: February Increases Chances for Snow

I am happy to announce that after you add up all of our traces and dustings, we’ve finally made it to one inch at Dulles Airport. You can thank Monday morning’s clipper for that. Fortunately, temperatures well in the 40s just ahead of this clipper made it pretty easy on our region with most students still able to attend classes, and only minor issues during the morning commute.

Looking ahead to February, statistically the snowiest month of the year, you find a lot of uncertainty in most computer models. The trend as of late has been for storms to come through our region with temperatures just a little too mild for a major snow event; however, it looks like that could change.

There are currently two chances for snow in the near future. The first chance is on February 5, Super Bowl Sunday. The second chance for snow is on February 9. Both chances are obviously too early to call, but according to computer models, you’d be foolish not to take both storms seriously. I will save discussing snow totals for a later date, but just be aware.

There may be a few more chances for snow later in February, but it does look like temperatures rise once again towards the end of the month.

Looking ahead to March, this is certainly not a month you want to rule out. Long range forecasts suggest a couple chances for snow in early March, but by the second or third week of March, its probably safe to say that winter is over.

With that said, February clearly has more potential than December and January, although, I’m still not impressed. My prediction for total snowfall in February is 3 to 6 inches. I’m being very optimistic as there seems to be a trend for a colder and stormier pattern to develop. As far as March is concerned, we will discuss that at a later date as well. At this time, I’m not suggesting major snowfall in March.

My favorite thing to do is study the weather. It is truly fascinating. Nothing beats a good thunderstorm. I became very interested in weather when I lived in Okinawa, Japan for four years and was actually inside a super typhoon.

