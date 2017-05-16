WEATHER BEAT: Mini Heatwave Settles into Region

Ready or not, here it comes! The dog days of summer look to be making an early arrival this year.

While this may be bad news for you, it’s good news for us weather folks who have been predicting a steamy summer for the last couple of months.

Beginning on Wednesday, and lasting through Friday, I am expecting high pressure to set up and bring us some hot weather. Highs are expected to exceed 90 degrees, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

I should note that it will not just be hot, it will also be humid. In addition, our region has been placed under a code orange air quality alert, which means we will see unhealthy air quality. That usually means the typical hazy, hot and humid setup that we are all too familiar with in the D.C. area.

Earlier this month, we were under a rainy and cool pattern similar to last May. Thankfully this year, the pattern isn’t expected to stick around all month; however, I do expect more rain before the month ends. If you don’t recall, May 2016 saw 19 out of 31 days with measurable precipitation.

This May is anticipated to end with well above average precipitation this year, with heavier rain returning to the picture after next week. We could see an additional one to two inches of rain before the month ends.

Please stay tuned to Bristow Beat as well as my Facebook page for updates on the upcoming rains.

My favorite thing to do is study the weather. It is truly fascinating. Nothing beats a good thunderstorm. I became very interested in weather when I lived in Okinawa, Japan for four years and was actually inside a super typhoon.

Please check out my Facebook page for daily, local weather exclusive to Western Prince William County.

© 2017, John Biggs. All rights reserved.