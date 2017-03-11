WEATHER BEAT: Snowstorm Expected to Impact Region Late Monday

In case you have been living under a rock for the past two weeks, I’d like to let you know that there is a snowstorm on the way. In today’s Weather Beat, I’ll discuss snow totals, but I’ll mostly discuss why I think this is our snowstorm.

Before I get started, it’s important to note that all of this information is as of Saturday evening. Please stay tuned to my Facebook page for the latest updates.

Let’s start by discussing where the storm is. That is a very critical factor. My biggest pet peeve is when people want snow totals and I have to explain to them that the storm isn’t even in the country, or in some cases, the storm doesn’t even exist yet. With that being said, the storm is at least partially in the United States, so the models are grasping the storm much better. The northern piece of this storm is still in Canada.

To our north, we have high pressure, which is helping to steer this storm just to our south. We also have a negatively tilted trough allowing cold air to surge south into our region. High pressure off to our east will give this storm nowhere else to go but up the east coast. The further east the storm tracks, the more we will see an all snow event; however, if the storm tracks too far east, then some people won’t see much of anything.

I don’t really want to go into snow totals too much, but I think its safe to say that we will likely see a minimum of 5 inches of snow locally. Areas south and east of Interstate 95 will only see an inch or two of snow. Areas west of Interstate 81 might not see much of anything either.

Stay safe out there and stay tuned for continuing updates.

My favorite thing to do is study the weather. It is truly fascinating. Nothing beats a good thunderstorm. I became very interested in weather when I lived in Okinawa, Japan for four years and was actually inside a super typhoon.

