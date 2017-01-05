WEATHER BEAT: Thursday, Saturday Brings Double Snow Threat

Here we go again! After a slow start to the season, it looks like things are starting to get going. This comes as no surprise as this is about when things typically begin to ramp up for our region.

The current thinking for Thursday, the greater threat for our region, is that snow will begin around sunset Thursday evening. Snow will then continue into the early hours of Friday morning before tapering off very early on Friday around 3 a.m. Total accumulations Friday morning should only amount to less than an inch the further south you go to about 2 inches up towards Leesburg. My thinking is about an inch for the greater Bristow area, which is just enough to cause problems.

As for the Saturday snow, the lesser of the two threats, I do not expect much impact locally. In fact, I’m expecting little to no accumulation for the Bristow area with most accumulations from I-95 and to the south and east. By that I mean Southern Maryland, the Eastern Shore, as well as points south like Richmond, Raleigh, NC, and the Hampton Roads area. The bullseye will likely be along the Virginia and North Carolina border where several inches are expected. Some models give that region as much as a foot of snow.

Despite the expectation for little to no accumulation this weekend, we’re still days away, and if we see any changes in the models, we will update our Facebook page.

My favorite thing to do is study the weather. It is truly fascinating. Nothing beats a good thunderstorm. I became very interested in weather when I lived in Okinawa, Japan for four years and was actually inside a super typhoon.

