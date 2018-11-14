UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory Extended until 1 p.m.

Updated, Nov. 15, 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service extended the Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Original Post:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As reported earlier, residents should expect a hazardous commute, with mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain. A total sleet and snow accumulation could reach up to one inch with an ice glaze accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

“Plan on slippery road and sidewalk conditions in some areas; the hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” NWS said.

