UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory Extended until 1 p.m.
Updated, Nov. 15, 7 a.m.
The National Weather Service extended the Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Original Post:
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As reported earlier, residents should expect a hazardous commute, with mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain. A total sleet and snow accumulation could reach up to one inch with an ice glaze accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
“Plan on slippery road and sidewalk conditions in some areas; the hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” NWS said.
Some areas west of I-95 could see a quick coating of several inches, while the warmer models suggest little snow will fall anywhere in the forecast area.
“Even in areas above freezing, some sleet could mix in with the rain,” a forcaster said. “While accumulations will likely be minimal immediately near I-95, we wanted to highlight the threat for potential issues during the morning commute.”
The precipitation is expect to transition to all rain by the mid-to-late afternoon.
Stay tuned to Bristow Beat for the latest updates on school and government delays and cancellations.
© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Category: Weather