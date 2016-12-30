Recent Articles
Special School Board Meeting Will Address BOCS Funding for PRICE model
School Board members Alyson Satterwhite and Shawn Brann have called for a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board, Wednesday, January 4, for the purpose of discussion and action on the construction of the 13th high school using the PRICE design.
Money Stolen from Gainesville Home
Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 15700 block of Santander Drive in Gainesville.
Driver in Haymarket Crash Falsifies Police Report
Haymarket Police charged a 39-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Castleton following an accident in the area of Washington Street and Jefferson Street Dec. 19.
Beer Missing from Gainesville School
Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary at the Holy Family Academy in Gainesville.
Haymarket Police Officer Injured in Traffic Incident
While conducting a traffic stop, another vehicle struck a 42-year-old Haymarket Police officer in the area of Jefferson Street and Payne Lane Thursday.
PRTC Offers Gainesville Riders New Direct Pentagon Route
PRTC is offering residents a new state-funded commuter bus route linking Gainesville directly with the Pentagon.
Police Seek Suspect in Gainesville Burglary Attempt
Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted residential burglary, which occurred in the area of the 18000 block of Camdenhurst Drive in Gainesville.
Electronics Stolen from Bristow Home
Prince William County Police are investigating a residential burglary, which occurred in the 10000 block of Pentland Hills Way in Bristow.
Bach2Rock Offers Holiday Specials on Camps, Lessons, Recording Sessions
As more people are choosing experiences over physical items, music lessons make attractive and unexpected holiday gifts.
Linton Hall School Student Gift Holiday Delights to Police Officers
Linton Hall School’s eighth grade students and parents donated home-baked “Holiday Delights” to the Prince William Police at their western station.
Fire Claims Bristow Garage
A fire ripped through the attached garage of a single family home, located in the 9900 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow, Saturday afternoon.
Police Seek Suspect in Woodbridge Wounding
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are still seeking the public’s help in locating suspect Mohammad Ekram Sherdil, who remains wanted on active warrants in connection with the shooting, which occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge, December 9.
Two Arrested for Hensley Road Murder; One Still Wanted
Prince William Police have arrested two men in the murder of Jason Thomas Mannion, but one woman connected to the murder is still at large.
UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory Issued; PWCS Cancels Events
Ahead of the reported low temperatures, freezing rain, sleet and snow that’s potentially heading towards the area this weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation has prepped roads with anti-icing materials.
Home Burglary in Nokesville Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Prince William Police investigated a home invasion in Nokesville Wednesday, and charged individuals connected to illegal drug possession and distribution.
School Board Votes PWCS Teachers Can Keep Sick Leave Increase
The Prince William County School Board voted Wednesday not to readjust sick leave hours accumulated by those employed before 2012.
School Board Votes to Close Schools for Inauguration Day
The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to make this year’s U.S. Presidential Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017, a day off from school for students and staff.
RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Hunan Garden Cited for 9 Violations
In a recent routine inspection, the Prince William Health District cited the Hunan Garden for 9 violations of the health code, including food temperature and storage issues.
Planning Commission Recommends ADAMS Greater Gainesville Mosque without Sewer
The Prince William County Planning Commission approved to recommend the ADAMS [All Dulles Area Muslim Society] of Greater Gainesville Mosque’ Special Use Permit, Dec. 7, with some conditions.
Gainesville Woman Wounded in Altercation
Prince William County Police charged Talisa Lynn Edwards, 27, of The Plains, following an alleged assault on a 27-year-old Gainesville woman Wednesday.
NVFD Reschedules Santa Run Visits for Sunday
Due to potential inclement weather next weekend, the Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has revised their Santa Run make up schedule to accommodate visits that were missed due to emergency calls.
School Board Leadership Will Not Entertain County Grant for Overcrowded Schools
According to Gainesville school board member, Alyson Satterwhite, the Prince William School Board Chairman has denied accepting a $21 grant from the board of county supervisors to help alleviate overcrowding in county schools.
PWCSA Cancels Water Boil Advisory
The Prince William County Service Authority announced Thursday evening that no bacterial contamination was found in water samples in the Gainesville and Haymarket area and residents may resume normal water use.
YOU GOT THIS: Healthy Hints to Avoid the Party Pounds
Cocktails, cookies and huge meals with family and friends make us feel like it’s useless to stay on track during the holidays.
Supervisors Approve Additional Funds for PRICE Model, Eastern Elementary Schools
he Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a resolution, Tuesday, to present the Prince William County School Board with $10.675 million to help fund the PRICE model prototype for the county’s 13th high school to be built in Bristow.
PWCSA Clarifies Boil Water Advisory Area; Bristow Not Affected
Despite telephone calls that many residents have received from the Prince William County Service Authority, the agency has confirmed that Bristow residents are not included in the boil water advisory that is affecting parts of Gainesville and Haymarket.
UPDATED: Gainesville/Haymarket Area Residents Warned to Boil Water
Prince William County Schools announced that all schools north of Route 29 will be open Wednesday, despite the water main break that prompted the Prince William County to issue a Water Boil Notice.
5th Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade Scheduled for this Weekend
The Fifth Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade, Dec. 10 , starts at 4 p.m. It will be followed by a live nativity at the Nokesville Church of the Brethren.
New Aden Bridge Opens Wedensday
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced a new Aden Road bridge, over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Nokesville, will open to one-lane traffic Dec. 7.
Freedom Museum Speakers Will Commemorate Pearl Harbor
December 7, as part of the Freedom Museum’s Pearl Harbor commemoration, LTC Ruth Anderson, USAF, (Ret) and Mr. Steve Krawczyk, a Pearl Harbor survivor, will speak about the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor.
WEATHER BEAT: Average Temps, Near Average Snow this Winter
“I believe that December will be the transition month from mild weather to much cooler weather in January through March.”
Haymarket Legislators: No Carver Road Route for Haymarket Transmission Line
Local state elected officials oppose Carver Road Road for Haymarket high-voltage transmission power lines.
Arrest Made in Food Lion Homicide
Prince William County Police have announced that the woman suspected in the killing Cordrey Douglas Jackson at the Hoadly Road Food Lion in Manassas, November 29, has been taken into custody.
EDITORIAL: East, West Should Work Together for 13th HS, Other Needs
Some Prince William eastern end school board members essentially told Western Prince William residents they will get nothing from them in coming years, but working together would be more beneficial for all.
Masked Man Steals Cigarettes from Gainesville Market
Prince William Police are investigating a break-in at Miller’s Neighborhood Market, located at 7601 Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville, by an individual reportedly wearing a white mask.
Gainesville Daycare Director Arrested for Child Neglect
A Gainesville daycare worker was arrested, Wednesday, when a child wandered off from their daycare into a business on Estate Manor Drive, Nov. 19 at 8:35 p.m.
Three Arrested in Manassas City Thanksgiving Homicide
The Manassas City Police Department has apprehended three suspects in the shooting death of Jose Tomas Velasquez.
Locked Window Hinders Burglary in Bristow
A Bristow woman reported to police that someone attempted to enter her home in the area of Scales Place in Bristow Tuesday afternoon.
City Celebrates 71st Annual Manassas Christmas Parade
The City of Manassas will hold its 71st Annual Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Believe!”
Police Have Identified Suspect in Hoadly Road Murder
Prince William County detectives from the Homicide Unit identified the suspect involved in the murder of an adult man which occurred in front of the Food Lion grocery store located at 6306 Hoadly Road in Manassas, November 29.
Shot fired into Nokesville Home on Thanksgiving
Prince William County Police are investigating reports of a gunshot fired into a Nokesville residence Nov. 24.
PWCS: Internet Outages Stem from ‘Critical Unmet Needs’
As parents, students and staff complained of another internet outage at Prince William County Schools Tuesday, a school official said that it was the result of a larger financial challenge.
Velocity Wings Bristow Celebrates Grand Opening
Velocity Wings, which has become a popular neighborhood gathering place, will hold its official grand opening celebration Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., in its new home in Braemar Village Plaza.
Police Investigate Burglary Attempt in Bristow
Prince William County Police responded to another burglary incident to a residence in the the 9200 block of Falling Water Drive in Bristow.
UPDATE: Vehicle Crash Kills Two in Gainesville; Victims identified
Prince William Police have reported that a vehicle crash on Lee Highway has killed a Gainesville man and toddler, Monday morning.
City of Manassas Police Investigate Gun Homicide
City of Manassas Police Officers are investigating a gun homicide that occurred Friday near Grant Avenue.
Police Charge Man for Murder in Manassas Stabbing
Saturday, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit identified and arrested the suspect involved in the murder of Samuel Enrique Godoy-Figueroa, which occurred in the 8000 block of Stream Walk Lane in Manassas, November 24.
BOCS Could Fund 13th HS PRICE Model
Prince William County may get the PRICE model after all for their 13th High School to be built in Bristow.
Rural Prince William Roads Could Become Virginia Scenic Byways
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, Tuesday afternoon, to request that several Prince William County roads be designated as official Virginia Byways, or “scenic byways.”
Nokesville Vol Fire and Rescue Santa Run Returns Dec. 3-18
It’s a sure sign that the holidays are approaching when the Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Santa ride through communities on the weekends in Bristow, Gainesville and Nokesville dispensing candy to children.