Featured Articles

Recent Articles

Special School Board Meeting Will Address BOCS Funding for PRICE model

Special School Board Meeting Will Address BOCS Funding for PRICE model

| December 30, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

School Board members Alyson Satterwhite and Shawn Brann have called for a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board, Wednesday, January 4, for the purpose of discussion and action on the construction of the 13th high school using the PRICE design.

Continue Reading

Money Stolen from Gainesville Home

Money Stolen from Gainesville Home

| December 30, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 15700 block of Santander Drive in Gainesville.

Continue Reading

Driver in Haymarket Crash Falsifies Police Report

Driver in Haymarket Crash Falsifies Police Report

| December 29, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Haymarket Police charged a 39-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Castleton following an accident in the area of Washington Street and Jefferson Street Dec. 19.

Continue Reading

Beer Missing from Gainesville School

Beer Missing from Gainesville School

| December 28, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary at the Holy Family Academy in Gainesville.

Continue Reading

Haymarket Police Officer Injured in Traffic Incident

Haymarket Police Officer Injured in Traffic Incident

| December 27, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

While conducting a traffic stop, another vehicle struck a 42-year-old Haymarket Police officer in the area of Jefferson Street and Payne Lane Thursday.

Continue Reading

PRTC Offers Gainesville Riders New Direct Pentagon Route

PRTC Offers Gainesville Riders New Direct Pentagon Route

| December 26, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

PRTC is offering residents a new state-funded commuter bus route linking Gainesville directly with the Pentagon.

Continue Reading

Police Seek Suspect in Gainesville Burglary Attempt

Police Seek Suspect in Gainesville Burglary Attempt

| December 26, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted residential burglary, which occurred in the area of the 18000 block of Camdenhurst Drive in Gainesville.

Continue Reading

Electronics Stolen from Bristow Home

Electronics Stolen from Bristow Home

| December 21, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police are investigating a residential burglary, which occurred in the 10000 block of Pentland Hills Way in Bristow.

Continue Reading

Bach2Rock Offers Holiday Specials on Camps, Lessons, Recording Sessions

Bach2Rock Offers Holiday Specials on Camps, Lessons, Recording Sessions

| December 20, 2016 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

As more people are choosing experiences over physical items, music lessons make attractive and unexpected holiday gifts.

Continue Reading

Linton Hall School Student Gift Holiday Delights to Police Officers

Linton Hall School Student Gift Holiday Delights to Police Officers

| December 20, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

Linton Hall School’s eighth grade students and parents donated home-baked “Holiday Delights” to the Prince William Police at their western station.

Continue Reading

Fire Claims Bristow Garage

Fire Claims Bristow Garage

| December 20, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

A fire ripped through the attached garage of a single family home, located in the 9900 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow, Saturday afternoon.

Continue Reading

Police Seek Suspect in Woodbridge Wounding

Police Seek Suspect in Woodbridge Wounding

| December 19, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are still seeking the public’s help in locating suspect Mohammad Ekram Sherdil, who remains wanted on active warrants in connection with the shooting, which occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge, December 9.

Continue Reading

Two Arrested for Hensley Road Murder; One Still Wanted

Two Arrested for Hensley Road Murder; One Still Wanted

| December 19, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Police have arrested two men in the murder of Jason Thomas Mannion, but one woman connected to the murder is still at large.

Continue Reading

UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory Issued; PWCS Cancels Events

UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory Issued; PWCS Cancels Events

| December 16, 2016 | 0 Comments | Weather

Ahead of the reported low temperatures, freezing rain, sleet and snow that’s potentially heading towards the area this weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation has prepped roads with anti-icing materials.

Continue Reading

Home Burglary in Nokesville Leads to Narcotics Arrests

Home Burglary in Nokesville Leads to Narcotics Arrests

| December 15, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Police investigated a home invasion in Nokesville Wednesday, and charged individuals connected to illegal drug possession and distribution.

Continue Reading

School Board Votes PWCS Teachers Can Keep Sick Leave Increase

School Board Votes PWCS Teachers Can Keep Sick Leave Increase

| December 15, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

The Prince William County School Board voted Wednesday not to readjust sick leave hours accumulated by those employed before 2012.

Continue Reading

School Board Votes to Close Schools for Inauguration Day

School Board Votes to Close Schools for Inauguration Day

| December 14, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to make this year’s U.S. Presidential Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017, a day off from school for students and staff.

Continue Reading

RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Hunan Garden Cited for 9 Violations

RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Hunan Garden Cited for 9 Violations

| December 13, 2016 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

In a recent routine inspection, the Prince William Health District cited the Hunan Garden for 9 violations of the health code, including food temperature and storage issues.

Continue Reading

Planning Commission Recommends ADAMS Greater Gainesville Mosque without Sewer

Planning Commission Recommends ADAMS Greater Gainesville Mosque without Sewer

| December 12, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

The Prince William County Planning Commission approved to recommend the ADAMS [All Dulles Area Muslim Society] of Greater Gainesville Mosque’ Special Use Permit, Dec. 7, with some conditions.

Continue Reading

Gainesville Woman Wounded in Altercation

Gainesville Woman Wounded in Altercation

| December 12, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police charged Talisa Lynn Edwards, 27, of The Plains, following an alleged assault on a 27-year-old Gainesville woman Wednesday.

Continue Reading

NVFD Reschedules Santa Run Visits for Sunday

NVFD Reschedules Santa Run Visits for Sunday

| December 11, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Due to potential inclement weather next weekend, the Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has revised their Santa Run make up schedule to accommodate visits that were missed due to emergency calls.

Continue Reading

School Board Leadership Will Not Entertain County Grant for Overcrowded Schools

School Board Leadership Will Not Entertain County Grant for Overcrowded Schools

| December 8, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

According to Gainesville school board member, Alyson Satterwhite, the Prince William School Board Chairman has denied accepting a $21 grant from the board of county supervisors to help alleviate overcrowding in county schools.

Continue Reading

PWCSA Cancels Water Boil Advisory

PWCSA Cancels Water Boil Advisory

| December 8, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

The Prince William County Service Authority announced Thursday evening that no bacterial contamination was found in water samples in the Gainesville and Haymarket area and residents may resume normal water use.

Continue Reading

YOU GOT THIS: Healthy Hints to Avoid the Party Pounds

YOU GOT THIS: Healthy Hints to Avoid the Party Pounds

| December 8, 2016 | 0 Comments | Health & Wellness

Cocktails, cookies and huge meals with family and friends make us feel like it’s useless to stay on track during the holidays.

Continue Reading

Supervisors Approve Additional Funds for PRICE Model, Eastern Elementary Schools

Supervisors Approve Additional Funds for PRICE Model, Eastern Elementary Schools

| December 7, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

he Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a resolution, Tuesday, to present the Prince William County School Board with $10.675 million to help fund the PRICE model prototype for the county’s 13th high school to be built in Bristow.

Continue Reading

PWCSA Clarifies Boil Water Advisory Area; Bristow Not Affected

PWCSA Clarifies Boil Water Advisory Area; Bristow Not Affected

| December 7, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Despite telephone calls that many residents have received from the Prince William County Service Authority, the agency has confirmed that Bristow residents are not included in the boil water advisory that is affecting parts of Gainesville and Haymarket.

Continue Reading

UPDATED: Gainesville/Haymarket Area Residents Warned to Boil Water

UPDATED: Gainesville/Haymarket Area Residents Warned to Boil Water

| December 7, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Schools announced that all schools north of Route 29 will be open Wednesday, despite the water main break that prompted the Prince William County to issue a Water Boil Notice.

Continue Reading

5th Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade Scheduled for this Weekend

5th Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade Scheduled for this Weekend

| December 6, 2016 | 0 Comments | Arts & Entertainment

The Fifth Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade, Dec. 10 , starts at 4 p.m. It will be followed by a live nativity at the Nokesville Church of the Brethren.

Continue Reading

New Aden Bridge Opens Wedensday

New Aden Bridge Opens Wedensday

| December 6, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced a new Aden Road bridge, over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Nokesville, will open to one-lane traffic Dec. 7.

Continue Reading

Freedom Museum Speakers Will Commemorate Pearl Harbor

Freedom Museum Speakers Will Commemorate Pearl Harbor

| December 6, 2016 | 0 Comments | Community

December 7, as part of the Freedom Museum’s Pearl Harbor commemoration, LTC Ruth Anderson, USAF, (Ret) and Mr. Steve Krawczyk, a Pearl Harbor survivor, will speak about the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor.

Continue Reading

WEATHER BEAT: Average Temps, Near Average Snow this Winter

WEATHER BEAT: Average Temps, Near Average Snow this Winter

| December 5, 2016 | 0 Comments | Weather

“I believe that December will be the transition month from mild weather to much cooler weather in January through March.”

Continue Reading

Haymarket Legislators: No Carver Road Route for Haymarket Transmission Line

Haymarket Legislators: No Carver Road Route for Haymarket Transmission Line

| December 3, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Local state elected officials oppose Carver Road Road for Haymarket high-voltage transmission power lines.

Continue Reading

Arrest Made in Food Lion Homicide

Arrest Made in Food Lion Homicide

| December 2, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police have announced that the woman suspected in the killing Cordrey Douglas Jackson at the Hoadly Road Food Lion in Manassas, November 29, has been taken into custody.

Continue Reading

EDITORIAL: East, West Should Work Together for 13th HS, Other Needs

EDITORIAL: East, West Should Work Together for 13th HS, Other Needs

| December 2, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

Some Prince William eastern end school board members essentially told Western Prince William residents they will get nothing from them in coming years, but working together would be more beneficial for all.

Continue Reading

Masked Man Steals Cigarettes from Gainesville Market

Masked Man Steals Cigarettes from Gainesville Market

| December 2, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Police are investigating a break-in at Miller’s Neighborhood Market, located at 7601 Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville, by an individual reportedly wearing a white mask.

Continue Reading

Gainesville Daycare Director Arrested for Child Neglect

Gainesville Daycare Director Arrested for Child Neglect

| December 1, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

A Gainesville daycare worker was arrested, Wednesday, when a child wandered off from their daycare into a business on Estate Manor Drive, Nov. 19 at 8:35 p.m.

Continue Reading

Three Arrested in Manassas City Thanksgiving Homicide

Three Arrested in Manassas City Thanksgiving Homicide

| December 1, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

The Manassas City Police Department has apprehended three suspects in the shooting death of Jose Tomas Velasquez.

Continue Reading

Locked Window Hinders Burglary in Bristow

Locked Window Hinders Burglary in Bristow

| December 1, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

A Bristow woman reported to police that someone attempted to enter her home in the area of Scales Place in Bristow Tuesday afternoon.

Continue Reading

City Celebrates 71st Annual Manassas Christmas Parade

City Celebrates 71st Annual Manassas Christmas Parade

| November 30, 2016 | 0 Comments | Community

The City of Manassas will hold its 71st Annual Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Believe!”

Continue Reading

Police Have Identified Suspect in Hoadly Road Murder

Police Have Identified Suspect in Hoadly Road Murder

| November 30, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County detectives from the Homicide Unit identified the suspect involved in the murder of an adult man which occurred in front of the Food Lion grocery store located at 6306 Hoadly Road in Manassas, November 29.

Continue Reading

Shot fired into Nokesville Home on Thanksgiving

Shot fired into Nokesville Home on Thanksgiving

| November 30, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police are investigating reports of a gunshot fired into a Nokesville residence Nov. 24.

Continue Reading

PWCS: Internet Outages Stem from ‘Critical Unmet Needs’

PWCS: Internet Outages Stem from ‘Critical Unmet Needs’

| November 29, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

As parents, students and staff complained of another internet outage at Prince William County Schools Tuesday, a school official said that it was the result of a larger financial challenge.

Continue Reading

Velocity Wings Bristow Celebrates Grand Opening

Velocity Wings Bristow Celebrates Grand Opening

| November 29, 2016 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

Velocity Wings, which has become a popular neighborhood gathering place, will hold its official grand opening celebration Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., in its new home in Braemar Village Plaza.

Continue Reading

Police Investigate Burglary Attempt in Bristow

Police Investigate Burglary Attempt in Bristow

| November 29, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police responded to another burglary incident to a residence in the the 9200 block of Falling Water Drive in Bristow.

Continue Reading

UPDATE: Vehicle Crash Kills Two in Gainesville; Victims identified

UPDATE: Vehicle Crash Kills Two in Gainesville; Victims identified

| November 28, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Police have reported that a vehicle crash on Lee Highway has killed a Gainesville man and toddler, Monday morning.

Continue Reading

City of Manassas Police Investigate Gun Homicide

City of Manassas Police Investigate Gun Homicide

| November 27, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

City of Manassas Police Officers are investigating a gun homicide that occurred Friday near Grant Avenue.

Continue Reading

Police Charge Man for Murder in Manassas Stabbing

Police Charge Man for Murder in Manassas Stabbing

| November 27, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

Saturday, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit identified and arrested the suspect involved in the murder of Samuel Enrique Godoy-Figueroa, which occurred in the 8000 block of Stream Walk Lane in Manassas, November 24.

Continue Reading

BOCS Could Fund 13th HS PRICE Model

BOCS Could Fund 13th HS PRICE Model

| November 27, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

Prince William County may get the PRICE model after all for their 13th High School to be built in Bristow.

Continue Reading

Rural Prince William Roads Could Become Virginia Scenic Byways

Rural Prince William Roads Could Become Virginia Scenic Byways

| November 23, 2016 | 0 Comments | Community

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, Tuesday afternoon, to request that several Prince William County roads be designated as official Virginia Byways, or “scenic byways.”

Continue Reading

Nokesville Vol Fire and Rescue Santa Run Returns Dec. 3-18

Nokesville Vol Fire and Rescue Santa Run Returns Dec. 3-18

| November 23, 2016 | 0 Comments | News

It’s a sure sign that the holidays are approaching when the Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Santa ride through communities on the weekends in Bristow, Gainesville and Nokesville dispensing candy to children.

Continue Reading

banner ad