Prince William Fire & Rescue Extinguish House Fire in Nokesville
Prince William Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a single story home structure on Nokesville Road, Jan. 6.
Emergency Crews Aid Horse During Winter Storm
During the winter storm Saturday, the Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department helped upright a male horse that was unable to stand in his stall Saturday morning.
UPDATED: Missing Haymarket Teen Found
Police announced that Benjamin Thomas McClure, 17, of Haymarket has been located and is safe.
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Warrenton Man Wanted in Gainesville Hit and Run
Prince William County Police are searching for Gerald Rodney Shepard, 38, of Warrenton, in connection with a hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of a business located in the 14600 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville Jan. 5.
School Board Approves PRICE Model, Accepts BOCS Grant
In a special meeting that almost did not happen, Wednesday night, the school board approved the PRICE model, agreeing to accept the County Board of Supervisors $21.2 million grant.
WEATHER BEAT: Thursday, Saturday Brings Double Snow Threat
Bristow weatherman John Biggs discusses the potential for more snow on Saturday.
Supervisors Assure Quick Transfer of Funds for Eastern School
Members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors have sent a Letter of assurance to all members of the Prince William School Board promising an expedient exchange of the $10.6 million for an eastern end school should they approve the PRICE model.
Police Investigate Manassas Shooting
Prince William County Police have responded to the area of Rixlew Lane and Ashton Avenue in Manassas to investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Snow Threatens Thursday, Friday Commutes
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning, potentially accumulating between 1-2 inches.
Electrical Fire Damages Haymarket Home
Fire and Rescue crews arrived at a single family home located in the 3800 block of Delashmutt Drive in Haymarket 8:37 a.m. Dec. 31 to observe a fire in a second floor bathroom.
Satterwhite Says School Board Special Meeting Called Legally
Alyson Satterwhite, Gainesville member with the Prince William County School Board, believes the special meeting of the school board will go forward based on its legality.
Candland Suggests Repeal of Revenue Sharing Agreement with Schools
In a ‘Letter to the Editor,’ Supervisor Pete Candland (R) of Gainesville encourages the Prince William County School Board to consider the Board of County Supervisors grant and suggests that it might be time to eliminate the revenue sharing agreement between the county and the schools.
Candidates Form Prince William Progressive Coalition for 2017
With state delegate electections scheduled for November of 2017, Lee Carter, Ken Boddye, Elizabeth Guzman and Mansimran Kahlon have already begun their campaigns by reaching out to neighbors, and talking to people about the changes they would like to see in Virginia’s General Assembly.
Retro Fitness Makes Resolutions Reality
New Years means resolutions; those looking to transform themselves by working out more often and eating right should consider Retro Fitness.
UPDATED: Sawyers Denies Special Meeting Wed. to Consider BOCS Funding for PRICE Design
School Board members Alyson Satterwhite and Shawn Brann have called for a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board, Wednesday, January 4, for the purpose of discussion and action on the construction of the 13th high school using the PRICE design.
Money Stolen from Gainesville Home
Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 15700 block of Santander Drive in Gainesville.
Driver in Haymarket Crash Falsifies Police Report
Haymarket Police charged a 39-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Castleton following an accident in the area of Washington Street and Jefferson Street Dec. 19.
Beer Missing from Gainesville School
Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary at the Holy Family Academy in Gainesville.
Haymarket Police Officer Injured in Traffic Incident
While conducting a traffic stop, another vehicle struck a 42-year-old Haymarket Police officer in the area of Jefferson Street and Payne Lane Thursday.
PRTC Offers Gainesville Riders New Direct Pentagon Route
PRTC is offering residents a new state-funded commuter bus route linking Gainesville directly with the Pentagon.
Police Seek Suspect in Gainesville Burglary Attempt
Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted residential burglary, which occurred in the area of the 18000 block of Camdenhurst Drive in Gainesville.
Electronics Stolen from Bristow Home
Prince William County Police are investigating a residential burglary, which occurred in the 10000 block of Pentland Hills Way in Bristow.
Bach2Rock Offers Holiday Specials on Camps, Lessons, Recording Sessions
As more people are choosing experiences over physical items, music lessons make attractive and unexpected holiday gifts.
Linton Hall School Student Gift Holiday Delights to Police Officers
Linton Hall School’s eighth grade students and parents donated home-baked “Holiday Delights” to the Prince William Police at their western station.
Fire Claims Bristow Garage
A fire ripped through the attached garage of a single family home, located in the 9900 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow, Saturday afternoon.
Police Seek Suspect in Woodbridge Wounding
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are still seeking the public’s help in locating suspect Mohammad Ekram Sherdil, who remains wanted on active warrants in connection with the shooting, which occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge, December 9.
Two Arrested for Hensley Road Murder; One Still Wanted
Prince William Police have arrested two men in the murder of Jason Thomas Mannion, but one woman connected to the murder is still at large.
UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory Issued; PWCS Cancels Events
Ahead of the reported low temperatures, freezing rain, sleet and snow that’s potentially heading towards the area this weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation has prepped roads with anti-icing materials.
Home Burglary in Nokesville Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Prince William Police investigated a home invasion in Nokesville Wednesday, and charged individuals connected to illegal drug possession and distribution.
School Board Votes PWCS Teachers Can Keep Sick Leave Increase
The Prince William County School Board voted Wednesday not to readjust sick leave hours accumulated by those employed before 2012.
School Board Votes to Close Schools for Inauguration Day
The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to make this year’s U.S. Presidential Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017, a day off from school for students and staff.
RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Hunan Garden Cited for 9 Violations
In a recent routine inspection, the Prince William Health District cited the Hunan Garden for 9 violations of the health code, including food temperature and storage issues.
Planning Commission Recommends ADAMS Greater Gainesville Mosque without Sewer
The Prince William County Planning Commission approved to recommend the ADAMS [All Dulles Area Muslim Society] of Greater Gainesville Mosque’ Special Use Permit, Dec. 7, with some conditions.
Gainesville Woman Wounded in Altercation
Prince William County Police charged Talisa Lynn Edwards, 27, of The Plains, following an alleged assault on a 27-year-old Gainesville woman Wednesday.
NVFD Reschedules Santa Run Visits for Sunday
Due to potential inclement weather next weekend, the Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has revised their Santa Run make up schedule to accommodate visits that were missed due to emergency calls.
School Board Leadership Will Not Entertain County Grant for Overcrowded Schools
According to Gainesville school board member, Alyson Satterwhite, the Prince William School Board Chairman has denied accepting a $21 grant from the board of county supervisors to help alleviate overcrowding in county schools.
PWCSA Cancels Water Boil Advisory
The Prince William County Service Authority announced Thursday evening that no bacterial contamination was found in water samples in the Gainesville and Haymarket area and residents may resume normal water use.
YOU GOT THIS: Healthy Hints to Avoid the Party Pounds
Cocktails, cookies and huge meals with family and friends make us feel like it’s useless to stay on track during the holidays.
Supervisors Approve Additional Funds for PRICE Model, Eastern Elementary Schools
he Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a resolution, Tuesday, to present the Prince William County School Board with $10.675 million to help fund the PRICE model prototype for the county’s 13th high school to be built in Bristow.
PWCSA Clarifies Boil Water Advisory Area; Bristow Not Affected
Despite telephone calls that many residents have received from the Prince William County Service Authority, the agency has confirmed that Bristow residents are not included in the boil water advisory that is affecting parts of Gainesville and Haymarket.
UPDATED: Gainesville/Haymarket Area Residents Warned to Boil Water
Prince William County Schools announced that all schools north of Route 29 will be open Wednesday, despite the water main break that prompted the Prince William County to issue a Water Boil Notice.
5th Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade Scheduled for this Weekend
The Fifth Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade, Dec. 10 , starts at 4 p.m. It will be followed by a live nativity at the Nokesville Church of the Brethren.
New Aden Bridge Opens Wedensday
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced a new Aden Road bridge, over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Nokesville, will open to one-lane traffic Dec. 7.
Freedom Museum Speakers Will Commemorate Pearl Harbor
December 7, as part of the Freedom Museum’s Pearl Harbor commemoration, LTC Ruth Anderson, USAF, (Ret) and Mr. Steve Krawczyk, a Pearl Harbor survivor, will speak about the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor.
WEATHER BEAT: Average Temps, Near Average Snow this Winter
“I believe that December will be the transition month from mild weather to much cooler weather in January through March.”
Haymarket Legislators: No Carver Road Route for Haymarket Transmission Line
Local state elected officials oppose Carver Road Road for Haymarket high-voltage transmission power lines.
Arrest Made in Food Lion Homicide
Prince William County Police have announced that the woman suspected in the killing Cordrey Douglas Jackson at the Hoadly Road Food Lion in Manassas, November 29, has been taken into custody.
EDITORIAL: East, West Should Work Together for 13th HS, Other Needs
Some Prince William eastern end school board members essentially told Western Prince William residents they will get nothing from them in coming years, but working together would be more beneficial for all.
Masked Man Steals Cigarettes from Gainesville Market
Prince William Police are investigating a break-in at Miller’s Neighborhood Market, located at 7601 Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville, by an individual reportedly wearing a white mask.