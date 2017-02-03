Featured Articles

Satterwhite Defends School Board Special Meeting Vote

| February 3, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

Gainesville school board member Alyson Satterwhite defended the Jan. 4 special meeting of the Prince William County School Board and the vote to accept $21.2 million in funding for new Prince William school construction during school board members’ time at the Feb. 1 meeting.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s Time to Take Gerrymander Fight to the Ballot Box

| February 2, 2017 | 0 Comments | Community

“But whether the motivation is incumbent protection or partisan advantage, the result is the same. The people are cheated out of the right to be accurately represented.”

Billy Beez Play Park Opens at Manassas Mall

| February 1, 2017 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

After much anticipation, Billy Beez indoor play park for families opened at Manassas Mall, this January. Now, Billy Beez is inviting families to see what the buzz is all about.

RICHMOND BEAT: VA Brings Action Against Pres. Trump for Executive Order on Immigration.

| February 1, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Attorney General Mark R. Herring today brought legal action against President Donald J. Trump and members of his administration for his January 27, 2017 Executive Order banning entry to the United States for individuals from certain countries, even those who are lawful permanent residents or entering the United States on valid work or student visas.

UPDATED: Police Catch Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself at Local Business

| February 1, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Police arrested and charged Connie Ray Scott, 57, of Bristow with indecent exposure Jan. 31.

Bristow Montessori School Adds Gourmet Lunch, Playground Structure

| February 1, 2017 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

Parents can expect positive changes at Bristow Montessori School, including gourmet catered lunches and a new playground installation.

WEATHER BEAT: February Increases Chances for Snow

| February 1, 2017 | 0 Comments | Weather

Bristow weatherman John Biggs says the area could see snow from storms over the next two weeks.

Police Investigate 2 Recent Burglary Incidents in Bristow

| January 31, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Police are investigating two recent attempts to break into residences through rear doors that occurred a mile apart in Bristow.

RICHMOND BEAT: Virginia Democrats Blast Immigration Executive Order

| January 30, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Virginia’s top Democratic officials on Saturday condemned President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Monday

| January 29, 2017 | 0 Comments | Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m.. until 7 a.m. Monday.

POLICE: Nokesville Man Killed in Crash, Ran Red Light

| January 27, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit of the Prince William County Police Department determined that Clive Allison Alderman, Jr., 87, who died in a fatal car crash Dec. 20, ran a red light.

Front Door Found Damaged in Bristow

| January 27, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted burglary, which occurred in the 9000 block of Merlot Court in Bristow Tuesday.

RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Health District Finds 14 Violations at Braemar Subway

| January 26, 2017 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

The Prince William Health District inspected the Subway restaurant, located at 12737 Braemar Village Plaza in Bristow, and found 14 violations of the health code.

Police Investigate Burglary Attempt in Nokesville

| January 26, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police are investigating an alarm activation, which occurred in the 9900 block of Par Drive in Nokesville Jan. 23.

Dunkin Donuts Strives to Be Bristow’s Local Coffee Shop

| January 25, 2017 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

Glenn Lopez, the new manager of Dunkin Donuts in Braemar Village Plaza, hopes to make Dunkin Bristow’s new neighborhood coffee shop.

Pet Spay, Neuter Transport Has Been Rescheduled

| January 25, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Police have announced that the organizers have cancelled the spay/neuter transport scheduled for Jan. 25 and rescheduled it for Thursday, Feb. 23.

RICHMOND BEAT: Bill Would End ‘Winner Take All’ Electoral Vote System

| January 25, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

A bill to end Virginia’s “winner take all” system of awarding Electoral College votes was approved by a House subcommittee Tuesday.

Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself in Bristow Business

| January 25, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police are searching for Connie Ray Scott, 57, of no fixed address, whom they say exposed himself to a 55-year-old Gainesville woman at a business located in the 7500 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow Jan. 16.

RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Tony’s NY Pizza Cited for 21 Violations (Updated)

| January 24, 2017 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

According to the Prince William Health District, all remaining violations have been corrected.

Police Catch One of Two Suspected Thieves in Bristow

| January 23, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William County Police have apprehended one suspect in a recent rash of thefts from vehicles, in the area of Diamond Hill Drive and Casey Lane in Bristow, and are searching for another.

Woodbridge Missing Endangered Juvenile Found

| January 22, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered juvenile, 13-year-old Daviyon Ferguson.

Del. Marshall, Roem Face off Over Transgender Issues

| January 19, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Del. Bob Marshall of the 13th District, Republican, and his Democratic opponent, Danica Roem, a transgender woman, face off over transgender politics, in response to Marshall’s HB1612 bathroom bill.

Police Respond to Gun Shots Fired in Sheffield Manor

| January 19, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Police attribute gun shots overheard on Farnham Way to reckless use of a firearm.

RICHMOND BEAT: Virginia Lawmakers Make Anniversary of Roe v. Wade ‘Day of Tears’

| January 19, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

The Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution, Wednesday, to hold a “Day of Tears,” Jan. 22, to commemorate the lives lost through abortion.

School Board Strikes Down Special Meeting, PRICE Model Vote

| January 19, 2017 | 1 Comment | Education

At the Prince William School Board meeting, held Jan. 18, the board voted to rescind the minutes from the special meeting held two weeks prior, and in doing so, invalidate the vote taken then to approve the PRICE model for the new high school.

Don Shaw: ‘Let’s Move Forward’ to Address Overcrowded Schools

| January 18, 2017 | 1 Comment | Education

“During the 2015 election, I don’t remember any candidate for the school board stating that current class sizes were appropriate or that portable classrooms were an acceptable learning facility. Quite the contrary, all current school board members ran on a platform of reducing class sizes. Yet a year after the current board took office, we don’t see them working to revise or accelerate the Capital Improvement Plan to fulfill that promise and we have yet to see a comprehensive strategy against which we, the voters, can measure progress.”

Woman Organizes Pep Rally for More Recess in Prince William

| January 17, 2017 | 1 Comment | Education

A group called “More Recess for PWC” is planning a pep rally event before and during the Wednesday school board meeting when they will advocate for increased recess times.

YOU GOT THIS!: Secrets for ‘Happy New You’

| January 16, 2017 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

It’s hard to keep up the enthusiasm months after you’ve swept up the confetti, but it’s not impossible. This year, I have some helpful hints to help you with your resolution so you can reach your goals for 2017.

Smoke Detector Saves Family in Bristow House Fire

| January 12, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire located in a single family home in the 12900 block of Vixen Court in Bristow, Wednesday, at 10:40 a.m.

DOJ Letter Shouldn’t Delay 13th HS; Supervisors Criticize School Board Members

| January 12, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

Prince William County Schools’ administration does not expect a delay in the construction of the 13th county high school due to a letter school board members sent to the Department of Justice requesting an investigation.

Twisted Cork Grille Prepares to Open in Bristow Commons

| January 12, 2017 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

Twisted Cork Grille on Devlin Road in Bristow Commons will hold its grand opening, Feb. 7, with doors opening to the public, Jan.19.

Phase I of Route 28 Project Complete; Next Phase to Begin Soon

| January 12, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

A newly widened Route 28 and realigned Vint Hill Road was officially opened to traffic after the Prince William Board of County Supervisors held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Monday morning.

New VA Gateway Four-Way Stop Not Permanent

| January 12, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

The Person Companies said that the new flashing light four-way stop, located in front of the Target store at the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Ganesville, is not permanent.

Sawyers Sends DOJ Letter Alleging Racial Inequity in School Grants

| January 10, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

Prince William School Board members sent a letter to the United States Department of Justice, alleging that the county supervisors’ grant would favor white, affluent students.

Prince William Fire & Rescue Extinguish House Fire in Nokesville

| January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a single story home structure on Nokesville Road, Jan. 6.

Emergency Crews Aid Horse During Winter Storm

| January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

During the winter storm Saturday, the Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department helped upright a male horse that was unable to stand in his stall Saturday morning.

UPDATED: Missing Haymarket Teen Found

| January 8, 2017 | 0 Comments | Weather

Police announced that Benjamin Thomas McClure, 17, of Haymarket has been located and is safe.

NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday

| January 6, 2017 | 0 Comments | Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Warrenton Man Wanted in Gainesville Hit and Run

| January 6, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

Prince William County Police are searching for Gerald Rodney Shepard, 38, of Warrenton, in connection with a hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of a business located in the 14600 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville Jan. 5.

School Board Approves PRICE Model, Accepts BOCS Grant

| January 5, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

In a special meeting that almost did not happen, Wednesday night, the school board approved the PRICE model, agreeing to accept the County Board of Supervisors $21.2 million grant.

WEATHER BEAT: Thursday, Saturday Brings Double Snow Threat

| January 5, 2017 | 0 Comments | Weather

Bristow weatherman John Biggs discusses the potential for more snow on Saturday.

Supervisors Assure Quick Transfer of Funds for Eastern School

| January 4, 2017 | 1 Comment | News

Members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors have sent a Letter of assurance to all members of the Prince William School Board promising an expedient exchange of the $10.6 million for an eastern end school should they approve the PRICE model.

Police Investigate Manassas Shooting

| January 4, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

Prince William County Police have responded to the area of Rixlew Lane and Ashton Avenue in Manassas to investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Snow Threatens Thursday, Friday Commutes

| January 4, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning, potentially accumulating between 1-2 inches.

Electrical Fire Damages Haymarket Home

| January 4, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

Fire and Rescue crews arrived at a single family home located in the 3800 block of Delashmutt Drive in Haymarket 8:37 a.m. Dec. 31 to observe a fire in a second floor bathroom.

Satterwhite Says School Board Special Meeting Called Legally

| January 3, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

Alyson Satterwhite, Gainesville member with the Prince William County School Board, believes the special meeting of the school board will go forward based on its legality.

Candland Suggests Repeal of Revenue Sharing Agreement with Schools

| January 2, 2017 | 1 Comment | Education

In a ‘Letter to the Editor,’ Supervisor Pete Candland (R) of Gainesville encourages the Prince William County School Board to consider the Board of County Supervisors grant and suggests that it might be time to eliminate the revenue sharing agreement between the county and the schools.

Candidates Form Prince William Progressive Coalition for 2017

| January 2, 2017 | 0 Comments | News

With state delegate electections scheduled for November of 2017, Lee Carter, Ken Boddye, Elizabeth Guzman and Mansimran Kahlon have already begun their campaigns by reaching out to neighbors, and talking to people about the changes they would like to see in Virginia’s General Assembly.

Retro Fitness Makes Resolutions Reality

| January 1, 2017 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz

New Years means resolutions; those looking to transform themselves by working out more often and eating right should consider Retro Fitness.

UPDATED: Sawyers Denies Special Meeting Wed. to Consider BOCS Funding for PRICE Design

| December 30, 2016 | 0 Comments | Education

School Board members Alyson Satterwhite and Shawn Brann have called for a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board, Wednesday, January 4, for the purpose of discussion and action on the construction of the 13th high school using the PRICE design.

