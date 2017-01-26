Recent Articles
Police Investigate Burglary Attempt in Nokesville
Prince William County Police are investigating an alarm activation, which occurred in the 9900 block of Par Drive in Nokesville Jan. 23.
Dunkin Donuts Strives to Be Bristow’s Local Coffee Shop
Glenn Lopez, the new manager of Dunkin Donuts in Braemar Village Plaza, hopes to make Dunkin Bristow’s new neighborhood coffee shop.
Pet Spay, Neuter Transport Has Been Rescheduled
Prince William Police have announced that the organizers have cancelled the spay/neuter transport scheduled for Jan. 25 and rescheduled it for Thursday, Feb. 23.
RICHMOND BEAT: Bill Would End ‘Winner Take All’ Electoral Vote System
A bill to end Virginia’s “winner take all” system of awarding Electoral College votes was approved by a House subcommittee Tuesday.
Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself in Bristow Business
Prince William County Police are searching for Connie Ray Scott, 57, of no fixed address, whom they say exposed himself to a 55-year-old Gainesville woman at a business located in the 7500 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow Jan. 16.
RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Tony’s NY Pizza Cited for 21 Violations
Tony’s New York Pizza’s Bristow location received a visit from the Prince William Health District Jan. 19 and were cited for 21 violations, including food storage, temperature and sanitary issues.
Police Catch One of Two Suspected Thieves in Bristow
Prince William County Police have apprehended one suspect in a recent rash of thefts from vehicles, in the area of Diamond Hill Drive and Casey Lane in Bristow, and are searching for another.
Woodbridge Missing Endangered Juvenile Found
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered juvenile, 13-year-old Daviyon Ferguson.
Del. Marshall, Roem Face off Over Transgender Issues
Del. Bob Marshall of the 13th District, Republican, and his Democratic opponent, Danica Roem, a transgender woman, face off over transgender politics, in response to Marshall’s HB1612 bathroom bill.
Police Respond to Gun Shots Fired in Sheffield Manor
Police attribute gun shots overheard on Farnham Way to reckless use of a firearm.
RICHMOND BEAT: Virginia Lawmakers Make Anniversary of Roe v. Wade ‘Day of Tears’
The Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution, Wednesday, to hold a “Day of Tears,” Jan. 22, to commemorate the lives lost through abortion.
School Board Strikes Down Special Meeting, PRICE Model Vote
At the Prince William School Board meeting, held Jan. 18, the board voted to rescind the minutes from the special meeting held two weeks prior, and in doing so, invalidate the vote taken then to approve the PRICE model for the new high school.
Don Shaw: ‘Let’s Move Forward’ to Address Overcrowded Schools
“During the 2015 election, I don’t remember any candidate for the school board stating that current class sizes were appropriate or that portable classrooms were an acceptable learning facility. Quite the contrary, all current school board members ran on a platform of reducing class sizes. Yet a year after the current board took office, we don’t see them working to revise or accelerate the Capital Improvement Plan to fulfill that promise and we have yet to see a comprehensive strategy against which we, the voters, can measure progress.”
Woman Organizes Pep Rally for More Recess in Prince William
A group called “More Recess for PWC” is planning a pep rally event before and during the Wednesday school board meeting when they will advocate for increased recess times.
YOU GOT THIS!: Secrets for ‘Happy New You’
It’s hard to keep up the enthusiasm months after you’ve swept up the confetti, but it’s not impossible. This year, I have some helpful hints to help you with your resolution so you can reach your goals for 2017.
Smoke Detector Saves Family in Bristow House Fire
Prince William Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire located in a single family home in the 12900 block of Vixen Court in Bristow, Wednesday, at 10:40 a.m.
DOJ Letter Shouldn’t Delay 13th HS; Supervisors Criticize School Board Members
Prince William County Schools’ administration does not expect a delay in the construction of the 13th county high school due to a letter school board members sent to the Department of Justice requesting an investigation.
Twisted Cork Grille Prepares to Open in Bristow Commons
Twisted Cork Grille on Devlin Road in Bristow Commons will hold its grand opening, Feb. 7, with doors opening to the public, Jan.19.
Phase I of Route 28 Project Complete; Next Phase to Begin Soon
A newly widened Route 28 and realigned Vint Hill Road was officially opened to traffic after the Prince William Board of County Supervisors held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Monday morning.
New VA Gateway Four-Way Stop Not Permanent
The Person Companies said that the new flashing light four-way stop, located in front of the Target store at the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Ganesville, is not permanent.
Sawyers Sends DOJ Letter Alleging Racial Inequity in School Grants
Prince William School Board members sent a letter to the United States Department of Justice, alleging that the county supervisors’ grant would favor white, affluent students.
Prince William Fire & Rescue Extinguish House Fire in Nokesville
Prince William Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a single story home structure on Nokesville Road, Jan. 6.
Emergency Crews Aid Horse During Winter Storm
During the winter storm Saturday, the Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department helped upright a male horse that was unable to stand in his stall Saturday morning.
UPDATED: Missing Haymarket Teen Found
Police announced that Benjamin Thomas McClure, 17, of Haymarket has been located and is safe.
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Warrenton Man Wanted in Gainesville Hit and Run
Prince William County Police are searching for Gerald Rodney Shepard, 38, of Warrenton, in connection with a hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of a business located in the 14600 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville Jan. 5.
School Board Approves PRICE Model, Accepts BOCS Grant
In a special meeting that almost did not happen, Wednesday night, the school board approved the PRICE model, agreeing to accept the County Board of Supervisors $21.2 million grant.
WEATHER BEAT: Thursday, Saturday Brings Double Snow Threat
Bristow weatherman John Biggs discusses the potential for more snow on Saturday.
Supervisors Assure Quick Transfer of Funds for Eastern School
Members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors have sent a Letter of assurance to all members of the Prince William School Board promising an expedient exchange of the $10.6 million for an eastern end school should they approve the PRICE model.
Police Investigate Manassas Shooting
Prince William County Police have responded to the area of Rixlew Lane and Ashton Avenue in Manassas to investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Snow Threatens Thursday, Friday Commutes
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning, potentially accumulating between 1-2 inches.
Electrical Fire Damages Haymarket Home
Fire and Rescue crews arrived at a single family home located in the 3800 block of Delashmutt Drive in Haymarket 8:37 a.m. Dec. 31 to observe a fire in a second floor bathroom.
Satterwhite Says School Board Special Meeting Called Legally
Alyson Satterwhite, Gainesville member with the Prince William County School Board, believes the special meeting of the school board will go forward based on its legality.
Candland Suggests Repeal of Revenue Sharing Agreement with Schools
In a ‘Letter to the Editor,’ Supervisor Pete Candland (R) of Gainesville encourages the Prince William County School Board to consider the Board of County Supervisors grant and suggests that it might be time to eliminate the revenue sharing agreement between the county and the schools.
Candidates Form Prince William Progressive Coalition for 2017
With state delegate electections scheduled for November of 2017, Lee Carter, Ken Boddye, Elizabeth Guzman and Mansimran Kahlon have already begun their campaigns by reaching out to neighbors, and talking to people about the changes they would like to see in Virginia’s General Assembly.
Retro Fitness Makes Resolutions Reality
New Years means resolutions; those looking to transform themselves by working out more often and eating right should consider Retro Fitness.
UPDATED: Sawyers Denies Special Meeting Wed. to Consider BOCS Funding for PRICE Design
School Board members Alyson Satterwhite and Shawn Brann have called for a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board, Wednesday, January 4, for the purpose of discussion and action on the construction of the 13th high school using the PRICE design.
Money Stolen from Gainesville Home
Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 15700 block of Santander Drive in Gainesville.
Driver in Haymarket Crash Falsifies Police Report
Haymarket Police charged a 39-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Castleton following an accident in the area of Washington Street and Jefferson Street Dec. 19.
Beer Missing from Gainesville School
Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary at the Holy Family Academy in Gainesville.
Haymarket Police Officer Injured in Traffic Incident
While conducting a traffic stop, another vehicle struck a 42-year-old Haymarket Police officer in the area of Jefferson Street and Payne Lane Thursday.
PRTC Offers Gainesville Riders New Direct Pentagon Route
PRTC is offering residents a new state-funded commuter bus route linking Gainesville directly with the Pentagon.
Police Seek Suspect in Gainesville Burglary Attempt
Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted residential burglary, which occurred in the area of the 18000 block of Camdenhurst Drive in Gainesville.
Electronics Stolen from Bristow Home
Prince William County Police are investigating a residential burglary, which occurred in the 10000 block of Pentland Hills Way in Bristow.
Bach2Rock Offers Holiday Specials on Camps, Lessons, Recording Sessions
As more people are choosing experiences over physical items, music lessons make attractive and unexpected holiday gifts.
Linton Hall School Student Gift Holiday Delights to Police Officers
Linton Hall School’s eighth grade students and parents donated home-baked “Holiday Delights” to the Prince William Police at their western station.
Fire Claims Bristow Garage
A fire ripped through the attached garage of a single family home, located in the 9900 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow, Saturday afternoon.
Police Seek Suspect in Woodbridge Wounding
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are still seeking the public’s help in locating suspect Mohammad Ekram Sherdil, who remains wanted on active warrants in connection with the shooting, which occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge, December 9.
Two Arrested for Hensley Road Murder; One Still Wanted
Prince William Police have arrested two men in the murder of Jason Thomas Mannion, but one woman connected to the murder is still at large.
UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory Issued; PWCS Cancels Events
Ahead of the reported low temperatures, freezing rain, sleet and snow that’s potentially heading towards the area this weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation has prepped roads with anti-icing materials.