Comics & Gaming Looks to Give Away 10,000 Comics

Comics & Gaming , located at 7556 Gardner Park Drive in Gainesville, hopes to distribute 10,000 free comics during the annual Free Comic Book Day celebration May 4.

According to store owner Thomas Chillemi “FCBD is about sharing the passion and enjoyment of the industry.”

The free comics that the store will give away include a wide variety of notable characters across 50 titles including “Riverdale,” “Stranger Things,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Avengers,” Star Wars” and “Spider-Man.”

“Free Comic Book Day is an annual event sponsored by industry-leading comic book companies and by local comic book retailers around the world,” he said. “Every year since 2002, Free Comic Book Day has been held to endorse literacy in the community, and to help promote awareness for locally-owned small businesses across the globe like Comics & Gaming in Gainesville.”

Comics & Gaming Gainesville, a haven for comic book and gaming fans, opened in 2006. The store carries comic books from all publishers and gaming products from Magic the Gathering, HeroClix, Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and others.

“Everyone asks me about the comic movies and how that has helped the industry grow in recent years but in reality it has been FCBD and the focus on recognizable properties for kids,” he said.

