March Events in Prince William, Virginia

March events include concerts, festivals and family-friendly events for the community. This is a snapshot of just a few of the great events you can find in D.C.’s Countryside this month, more events can be found at VisitPWC.com/Events.

March means St. Patrick’s Day, Women’s History, races, wine-sipping and wedding planning. Here’s a snapshot of events in Prince William County, “D.C.’s Countryside,” this month.

Woman’s History Month Events:

3/14 Woman’s History Tours of Ben Lomond Historic Site (Manassas) Celebrate Women’s History Month with two exclusive tours of Ben Lomond Historic Site focusing on the female personalities of the property.

3/26 A Women’s Suffrage Movement & The 19th Amendment Lecture at The Old Manassas Courthouse (Manassas) Join Prince William County Historic Preservation team as they host National Park Ranger Lauren Devore for this Special National Women’s month program. This August marks the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment. This struggle for women to obtain the right to vote took several generations of diligent work.

3/28 Woman’s History Tour at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre (Bristow) Explore the role women played in the 19th and 20th centuries from the perspective of Brentsville Courthouse. As we tour the site, learn about the woman’s role in the family, in society, how they lived. Hear about the different types of hardships they faced, such as during childbirth, a lack of rights, and more, and how those hardships changed over time.

St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) Events:

3/13 Corned-Beef & Cabbage – Irish Dinner at the American Legion (Woodbridge) Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage! Additional menu items are available. Bar service available. All entrees come with salad bar, rolls, choice of baked potato or fries, and vegetables.

3/14 Lucky Clover 5k at Dominion Valley Country Club (Haymarket) Welcome to the 2020 6th Annual Lucky Clover 5K! This is a flat and family-friendly to strollers, walkers, and runners of all levels. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

3/14 History & Science of Cooking: A Traditional St. Patrick’s Day Meal at Ben Lomond Historic Site (Manassas) Help prepare a St. Patrick’s Day meal consisting of ham, potatoes, cabbage, Irish coddle, and soda bread prepared in traditional cookware over an open fire. The program will take place in the Ben Lomond Slave Quarters using the indoor hearth.

3/14 St. Patrick’s Day at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Join the Brew Republic team on Saturday, March 14th for $1 (Vanguard Irish Red Ale, Night Mare Oatmeal Stout), $2 (Patriot 212, VAIPA), and $3 (Freestyle, Requiem, McKinley’s Cream, Queen of Sours) pints starting at 9am. More beers on deck as the tap list changes! Prices will go up by $1 every hour until they hit regular price, so literally pays to get here early! Vanguard and Night Mare will stay $3 all night! Doors open until 11pm.

3/15 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Eavesdrop Brewery (Yorkshire) The Eavesdrop team has a St. Patrick’s Day celebration planned for Saturday, March 14th! They will have a new BEER RELEASE, Irish music, and tasty fare. Don’t miss out on this party!

3/15 Irish Afternoon Tea at Simply Desserts (Gainesville) Spend the afternoon enjoying an array of traditional Irish treats from Irish soda scones to Irish shortbreads at Simply Desserts.

3/15 St. Paddy’s Day 5k Golf Coarse Run at Old Hickory Golf Club (Woodbridge) Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a unique 5K experience running through the award-winning Old Hickory Golf Course! Participants will receive a commemorative race shirt, hot breakfast and one drink voucher. Please register by March 1 to be guaranteed a shirt.

3/17 – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Tim’s Rivershore (Dumfries) Spend your St. Patrick’s Day in style sipping on cocktails along the shores of the Potomac River, listening to live music and enjoying delicious seafood!

3/17 St. Patrick’s Day Party at Eclipse Restaurant Sports Bar & Billiards (Gainesville) Come get your luck of the Irish on at Eclipse. Great food and drink specials all day.

More March Events:

3/6 Russian National Ballet at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Experience the pageantry and elegance of classical ballet with the Russian National Ballet’s production of The Sleeping Beauty. The whole family will be charmed by this age-old tale of the redemptive power of true love.

3/7 Wine Dinner with Chef Santosh Tiptur from the Conche Restaurant at The Winery at La Grange (Haymarket) Join the team at the Winery at La Grange for an epic night to remember. Each of Chef’s carefully crafted courses will be paired with your favorite La Grange wines as you relax and dine in their beautiful Barrel Room.

3/8 “Sip & See Soiree” Bridal Show at The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay (Woodbridge) Planning a wedding can be one of the most exciting and important times in a couple’s life together! Sometimes, however, you don’t quite know where to start. That’s why the team at The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay invite you to join them for their 1st Annual Osprey’s “Sip & See Soiree” Bridal Show!

3/9 Wine Class at the Spot on Mill Street (Occoquan) Whether you are a seasoned sipper or just starting to learn more about wine, The Spot on Mill Street now offers classes for every level of wine lover. In these classes, they provide a solid foundation on how wine is made, grape varietals, food and wine pairings, even how to conquer a confusing restaurant wine list.

3/15 Polar Bear Scramble at Old Hickory Golf Club (Woodbridge) Join the Old Hickory Golf Club team for our annual Polar Bear Scramble! Format: 2-Player Scramble Entry Fee includes refreshments during play, Awards banquet with 2 hour light open bar.

3/22 Bristow Manor’s Spring Wedding Open House (Bristow) Tour the elegant manor house and charming stateroom, while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Book your wedding or rehearsal dinner at the open house and take advantage of special promotions available only at the open house!

3/21 – 3/22 The 6th Annual Prince William/Manassas History Symposium (Manassas) Experience a wide variety of guest speakers, a historic home tour and learn about the history of Prince William County at this year’s annual symposium.

3/25 Mixology Class at MurLarkey Distilled Spirits (Bristow) Enjoy Hands-on creation of three fantastic craft cocktails while learning the art of shaking, stirring, measuring, juicing, garnishing and much more!

3/25 Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery (Triangle) The Department of Veterans Affairs Quantico National Cemetery will honor the service, sacrifice and enduring achievements of the Armed Forces in a 50th Anniversary event. The event will commemorate Vietnam Veterans and include a pinning ceremony to all Vietnam Veterans in attendance.

3/28 Marine Corps 17.75K Access Granted Race at Prince William Forest Park (Triangle)

Want to run the Marine Corps Marathon (MCM)? All Marine Corps 17.75K finishers earn guaranteed entry into the MCM to be held in October 2019. The 17.75K distance reflects the year the USMC was founded.

3/28 Second Annual Boater Olympics at The Harbour Grille (Woodbridge) Find a partner and get ready to compete against other teams for a chance to win the GOLDEN ANCHOR! Cornhole | Flip Cup | Jenna | Boater Trivia

3/29 The Wedding Yard Sale at Sweeney Barn (Manassas) The Wedding Yard Sale was created to allow recently married couples the opportunity to sell their wedding decorations to newly engaged couples. While newlyweds can recoup some of their cost – engaged couples can save money while shopping.

