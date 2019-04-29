Office of Tourism Presents May 2019 Events in Prince William County

By Prince William County Office of Tourism

Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to enjoy the Summer. Visitors can choose to enjoy the outdoors at one of the many barbeque, wine and food festivals or world class outdoor music events. Events include concerts, festivals and family friendly events for the community.

Cinco De Mayo Events (5/5):

5/3 – 5/6 Cabo De Mayo at Bar Louie in Stonebridge (Woodbridge) Celebrate Cinco De Mayo all weekend long at our place Cabo style! Join the team at Bar Louie Stonebridge for their Cabo De Mayo Weekend featuring Sammy Hagar’s Santo Mezquila all weekend May 3rd – 5th.

5/3 – 5/5 Cinco de Chuy’s Celebration (Woodbridge) Only one day of Cinco de Mayo just isn’t enough – so they are celebrating Cinco de Chuy’s ALL WEEKEND LONG! Join the Chuy’s team May 3rd, 4th and 5th to enjoy your favorite Tex-Mex and specials on drinks & appetizers!

5/3 – 5/5 Cinco de Mayo at Los Toltecos (Woodbridge) Come out and celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Los Toltecos in Woodbridge offering guests drink specials all day.

5/5 Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Tin Cannon Brewing Company (Gainesville) DRINKOS ARE CINCO$ ($5 Draft beer Specials all day) at Tin Cannon on Cinco de May!

5/5 Cinco de Mayo Party at Eavesdrop Brewery (Yorkshire) Join the Eavesdrop Brewing for Cinco De Mayo! With Latin music provided by Flamenco and Tacos and Quesadillas all day long! They will also be releasing TWO specialty beers on this day- a Mexican Lager and a Horchata Stout! You won’t want to miss this!

5/5 Cinco de Drinko! At Brew Republic (Woodbridge) The Brew Republic team is celebrating Cinco de Mayo I style with drink specials all day, plus they will have a Michelada (spicy Mexican beer and lime cocktail) and delicious Horchatas available too.

Mother’s Day Events (5/12):

5/11 Mother’s Day Luncheon at the Winery at La Grange (Haymarket) Treat ‘Mom’ to a delicious 3-course wine paired event that starts off with a cocktail hour including appetizers and wine! This luncheon starts at 3 with the cocktail hour and then proceeds to the seated 3-course wine paired meal!

5/12 Ladies’ Choice Multisport Festival (Manassas) This is a women’s race including: triathlon, duathlon, aqua-bike, aqua-thlon and tri-relay teams. Wonderful way to start off your Mother’s Day celebration! The distances are short, the course is basically flat, and the atmosphere is fun and friendly!

5/12 Celebrating Mom’s All Day at Tin Cannon Brewing(Gainesville) On Mother’s Day – the ladies that gave us life get a beer on the house! The Tin Cannon Team love’s their moms!

Memorial Day Weekend (5/24 – 5/27):

5/25 Memorial Day in Quantico Fireworks Party (Quantico) No better place to observe Memorial Day than with our Marine Corps! Right on the Potomac River in a pretty park- we’ll be playing this great family friendly event, with fireworks at 9pm!

5/25 Woodbridge Beerfest at Brew Republic Bierwerks (Woodbridge) The second annual Woodbridge Beer Fest will be taking over the main drag at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center again this summer and filling it with beer, food, some wine, root beer (for the kids), and a ton of fun for adults and kids alike.

5/26 – 5/27 Living History & Artillery Demos at Manassas National Battlefield Park (Manassas) Spend an afternoon at the Henry Hill Visitor Center at Manassas National Battlefield Park learning about American Civil War History and seeing 1st hand some of the firearms soldiers used during the war.

Other May Events:

5/3 11th Annual Quantico International Wine & Food Festival (Quantico) Sample over 100 wines, beers, and spirits from all over the world and enjoy a food demo by our Executive Chef. Taste international gourmet food samples, receive door prizes, visit the cigar tent, and enjoy the live Jazz music.

5/3 Music at River Mill Park (Occoquan) Join the Town of Occoquan this Summer for Music & Movies on Mill, a free summer concert and movie series featuring family-friendly entertainment. Events are held on 1st Fridays and 3rd Saturday evenings at River Mill Park, 458 Mill Street.

5/3 Wine & Food Truck at The Winery at La Grange (Haymarket) Come out and enjoy your favorite La Grange wines with delicious food from Red Dog BBQ! The food truck will be out here from 12-7 p.m. and the winery will be open from 12-9pm!

5/4 14th Annual Dizzyfest (Manassas) It’s DizzyFest, the annual celebration of good eats cooked up on a Big Green Egg right here in Virginia. With a spirit of deepest appreciation, the Dizzy Pig gathers with our club members, BGE enthusiasts and fans of fresh ground flavor to cook and eat up.

5/4 Virginia Gold Cup Viewing Party at Tin Cannon (Gainesville) Save the date for a fun afternoon of tailgating and activities in the Tin Cannon taproom, best derby hat contest, special event beer release and derby viewing for the Virginia Gold Cup Race.

5/4 Yoga on the Lawn at Rippon Lodge Historic Site (Woodbridge) Enjoy performing yoga on the lawn with amazing views of the Potomac River and historic Rippon Lodge in the background. No one could ask for a better outdoor venue to exercise. Join certified instructor Christopher Glowacki for an hour-long Vinyasa yoga practice. Beginning yoga students to well versed devotes are welcomed.

5/9 Reptile World at Locust Shade Park (Triangle) This free show is open to the public and will feature a variety of live reptiles from snakes to crocodiles. Bring your picnic and spend the afternoon learning about reptiles from the professionals.

5/11 1st Annual Collabstock at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Join the Farm Brewery Team for their 1st Annual Collabstock featuring 10 local Farm Breweries. They are collaborating with other Farm Breweries in the region to produce small batches of interesting beers, using Virginia Grown Malt and other VA grown products, including fruit, honey, herbs and hops.

5/11 The Who: Moving On! Tour at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) The Who is bringing their Moving On! Tour to Jiffy Lube Live on Saturday, May 11! Presales start 1/21 at 10 am ET.

5/17 2019 Kickin-Bass Fishing Tournament at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge) Please join the Prince William County Sheriff’s Offices on Friday, May 17th at Leesylvania State Park for the 6th annual Kickin’ Bass Tournament. This 100% payback tournament is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run initiative benefiting Special Olympics Virginia’s year-round programs.

5/18 Adult Field Day at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Remember recess? It only gets better with age (AND BEER)! This is a throw-back to grade school (built with adults in mind) that you won’t want to miss! Will your team have what it takes to take home the King of the Field title? Rally your friends, build your team, and ‘get your game on’!

5/18 Discover Occoquan Festival (Occoquan) Join us for Discover Occoquan! This event features a full day of free activities for everyone, including interactive classes and free demonstrations hosted by Occoquan businesses, historic tours, a scavenger hunt, a photo booth, live entertainment, and much, much more!

5/18 Nokesville Day (Nokesville) Join the community for a day of fun for kids and adults! There will be children activities and games, moon bounces, food, crafts, vendors, antique cars, tractors and more!

5/18 Ben Lomond’s Antique Rose Garden Tea (Manassas) Celebrate the arrival of spring by spending a wonderful afternoon in the antique rose garden at Ben Lomond enjoying historic tea and garden themed treats. Price of admission includes tea, light refreshments, and a special talk about roses and spring flowers in one of the largest antique rose garden in the Washington D.C. metro area.

5/18 National Kids to Parks Day at Leesylvania (Woodbridge) Join a ranger for some exciting outdoor activities for National Kids to Parks Day. Choose the activity that meets your interest and we will make sure that you and your family have a fun time.

5/18 WMZQ Country Festival at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) Spend the day celebrating Country music at Jiffy Lube live while enjoying live music by Chris Young and many more.

5/19 Scottish Tea at Weems Botts Museum (Dumfries) Enjoy a seated tea service at Weems-Botts Museum while learning about Dumfries’ Scottish heritage and listening to colonial and Celtic tunes, followed by a tour of the historic house museum.

5/31 Fox 5 Live Zip Trip Morning Broadcast (Haymarket) Fox 5 News crew will be broadcasting live from Haymarket, Virginia on Friday May 31st from 6am – 11am. Come out and enjoy live music, food and fitness demonstrations and more!

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.