Prince William Area Celebrates Mardi Gras, St. Patty’s Day, Other Seasonal Events

March 2019 Events in Prince William County Region

Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to celebrate the start of spring. Ranking #1 in total green space in Northern Virginia with over 37 square miles of dedicated National, State and Local Parks and Forests there are endless outdoor activities, world-class music, craft beverages and fantastic local food to enjoy. Events include concerts, festivals and family-friendly events for the community.

Mardi Gras Events: (Fat Tuesday is March 5th)

3/2 Mardi Gras Party at Effingham Manor Winery (Nokesville)

Traditional Mardi Gras menu wine dinner and party; Celebrate Fat Tuesday Effingham style. Enjoy food from Elegance to Simplicity, paired with Effingham Manor wines. Beads, Music, Color, and all fun provided!

3/2 Mardi Gras Extravaganza at Brew Republic (Woodbridge)

It’s Mardi Gras once again in the Republic. Join them Saturday, March 2nd 7-11pm for the wildest party this side of Bourbon Street. They will have beer, live music, a Cajun-inspired menu, and a major award for the best dressed (by popular vote, of course)!

St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) Events:

3/15 – 3/17 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Out of the Blue Seafood (Gainesville)

Celebrate St.Patty’s Day at Out of the Blue Seafood where you can find unbelievable food and drink specials all weekend long!

3/15 St. Patrick’s Day at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Broad Run)

Live music, Irish beer special releases and of course shenanigans make this brewery the perfect spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

3/16 History of Cooking: St. Patrick’s Day at Ben Lomond Historic Site (Manassas)

Join the Prince William County Historic Preservation team and the Pat White Center at Ben Lomond as they make traditional Irish cuisine (Irish Cottle, Ham Cabbage, Potatoes & Irish Soda Bread). Dishes will be made as they would have been in the days before electricity and pasteurization.

3/16 St. Patrick’s Day 5k at Old Hickory Golf Club (Woodbridge)

The 5k will start at 8:00 am just behind the clubhouse. You will run along the cart paths and explore our scenic, beautifully manicured back 9 holes of the golf course. The race will finish back at the clubhouse where you will enjoy hot breakfast for post-race celebration. Participants over 21 will have a cold beer waiting for them at the finish line.

3/17 One Hot Mess St. Patty’s Day Bash at City Grille (Manassas)

Come out and see One Hot Mess as the play their 1st show of 2019 to celebrate St. Patty’s Day at City Grille in Manassas.

3/16 Lucky Leprechaun’s & Pot o’Gold at Silver Lake Park (Haymarket)

Join Cabela’s and PWC Parks staff as they search for Lucky Leprechauns and their pot of gold! Cabela’s will be instructing in the sport of Orienteering (navigating with maps and a compass) while on the search.

Crafts, games, and stories by the campfire.

3/16 – 3/17 Kegs & Eggs – Shamrock & Shenanigans at Brew Republic (Woodbridge)

Join the Brew Republic team on Saturday, March 16th & Sunday, March 17th, starting at 9am (in the morning) both days for kegs and eggs in the tap room! Their Vanguard Irish Red Ale will be making a triumphant return to the taps, along with the award-winning Night Mare Oatmeal Stout. In the morning, they will be serving Irish breakfast (eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, etc.) as well as additional Irish fair throughout the day.

3/17 Beer & Brunch St. Paddy’s Day at Rockwood (Gainesville)

Green beer, green mimosas, and all your Irish favorites! This is the place in Gainesville to be for one of the most fun days of the year.

3/17 St. Patrick’s Day Beer Pong Tournament at the Electric Palm (Woodbridge)

Try your hand at winning the $100 prize for winning the beer pong at the Electric Palm. See how lucky you are this St. Patrick’s Day!

3/17 Kegs, Eggs & Yoga at Eavesdrop Brewery (Yorkshire)

Live music, brunch, beer and yoga all day at Eavesdrop Brewery make this the perfect place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

3/17 Stormin’ Norman St. Patty’s Party at Brittany’s Restaurant (Woodbridge)

Come out and enjoy live music and celebrate with the Brittany’s team this year.

Other March Events:

3/2 Boater Olympics at Harbour Marina (Woodbridge)

Spend the afternoon battling other boaters for the Winter edition of the Boater Olympics brought to you by Harbour Marina & The Harbour Grille. Activities include Boater Beer Pong, Landlubber Jenga, 2 Fathom Cornhole & Captain’s Trivia.

3/2 Chili Cook-Off at Tin Cannon Brewing Co.(Gainesville)

Come out and enjoy a good old fashioned chili cook off at Tin Cannon Brewing Co. on 3/2 at 1pm. Proceeds will benefit the Bull Run Warrior Retreat.

3/7 Hike with a Naturalist at Bull Run Mountains (Broad Run)

Join a professional naturalist and discover the flora and fauna of the local region. This program is free, all are welcome.

3/9 Women’s History Tour at Brentsville Courthouse (Bristow)

Explore the role women played in the 19th and 20th centuries from the perspective of Brentsville Courthouse. As we tour the site, learn about the woman’s role in the family, in society, and how they lived. Hear about the different types of hardships they faced, such as during childbirth, a lack of rights, and more.

3/16 Wedding Expo at Old Manassas Courthouse (Manassas)

Held at the beautiful Old Manassas Courthouse, guests may enjoy an afternoon of gathering ideas, watching demos, meeting local wedding professionals, acquiring free samples, and much more!

3/23 Marine Corps Marathon Access Granted 17.75K (Triangle)

Want to run the MCM? All finishers in the Marine Corps 17.75K earn a guaranteed entry into the MCM. The 17.75K distance reflects the year the USMC was founded.

3/30 Cat Video Fest 2019 at Alamo Drafthouse (Woodbridge)

CatVideoFest is a charitable nonprofit dedicated to bringing the joy of cat videos to the masses and raising money for cats in need. Each year, curator Will Braden creates a program of the best cat videos of the year, along with some classics and unique submissions. A portion of the box office proceeds will be donated to our community partners at the Prince William Humane Society.

3/31 Distiller for a day at MurLarkey (Bristow)

Join the team at MurLarkey Distilled Spirits behind the scenes to learn how they produce their award-winning selection of spirits. Aspiring distillers will work alongside MurLarkey distillers to run mash through a still, char and fill aging barrels, and proof down spirits in tanks (and of course, taste the spirit all along the way).

3/31 The Wedding Yard Sale at Sweeney Barn (Manassas)

The Wedding Yard Sale is a platform for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items to recoup some of their costs and find a good home for their items. The sale also creates an opportunity for engaged couples to purchase wedding items at a fraction of the cost.

A snapshot of upcoming events & festivals in Prince William can be found & filtered by type at: VisitPWC.com/Events

