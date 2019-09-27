Prince William Arts Council Presents ‘In the Company of Laureates’ Poetry Event

The Prince William County Arts Council and the Poet Laureate Circle present a poetry event for all ages, “In the Company of Laureates,” on October 13th, from 1 pm to 5 p.m. at the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus at 2645 College Drive, Woodbridge, Virginia. The event will be held in the Lakeside Theater and Atrium. All are welcome. Admission and parking are free. No tickets are necessary.

This fun, entertaining, and inspirational event features Poets Laureate from Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. these distinguished guests will perform plus there will be a panel discussion led by four Poets Laureate. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a special open-mic segment for aspiring poets.

Prince William County was the first county in Virginia to have a Poet Laureate and to host an event such as this which highlights the county’s own past and present Poets Laureate, plus our neighboring Poets Laureate.

This event also commemorates “Poet Laureate Day” so decreed by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors as the Sunday before Columbus Day each year.

The Poet Laureate program has led to many spin-off events such as ‘Spilled Ink,’ which are Open Mics for the written word hosted by John Dutton. “In the Company of Laureates” will feature a Spilled Ink segment in which all are welcome to step up to the mic.

The audience at these events is always very welcoming and many new poets have emerged from this experience.

Prince William County Poets Laureate

For further questions or comments, please contact Cathy Hailey, at “haileyATgmail.com” or Alice Mergler at “MerglerAliceATgmail.com”

