Prince William County is for Lovers: Feb. 2020 Events

Prince William, Virginia is definitely for Lover’s this February. From romantic events for you and your Valentine to African American Heritage events, there is a little something for everyone to LOVE this month. Events include concerts, festivals and family friendly events for the community.

This is a snapshot of just a few of the great events you can find in D.C.’s Countryside this month, more events can be found at VisitPWC.com/Events.

AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH EVENTS:

2/1 – 3/1 Lucasville School Open House Weekends (Manassas) Celebrate African American History Month at historic Lucasville School during their open house weekends throughout the month of February. Learn surprising facts of African American history in Prince William County and throughout the Northern Virginia region. Each weekend, enjoy a different activity in the schoolhouse, including activities, crafts, and exhibits.

2/1 The Underground Railroad at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge) Learn about the park’s rich history through its Underground Railroad display that is part of the National Park Service Network to Freedom program. Also, discover the hidden messages behind the beautiful, handmade quilt donated by Stone House Quilters.

2/15 The African American Experience at Ben Lomond Historic Site (Manassas) Ben Lomond Historic Site is proud to present special guided tours in recognition of African-American History Month. Visitors can explore the historic home and the original slave quarter to learn about the enslaved population living at Ben Lomond in the years before the Civil War.

VALENTINE’S EVENTS:

2/7 A Valentine Mardi Gras at Sweeney Barn (Manassas) Join the Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation for their first annual fund-raising gala at Sweeny Barn in Manassas, Virginia. Tickets are $60 each and include dinner, a welcome drink, a great photo op spot, some light entertainment, and a raffle. The event is a perfect way to brighten a midwinter’s night.

2/8 Occoquan Chocolate Walk (Occoquan) This event will feature Valentine’s chocolate tastings and treats, shopping, and a chance to win a $500 Occoquan Merchants Guild Shopping Spree!

2/8 – 2/16 Valentine’s Dinner at Out of the Blue Seafood (Gainesville) Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Out of the Blue. They will be offering a special THREE COURSE menu for $89 per couple! Also, enjoy 30% off Champagne, Flowers Chardonnay, and Faust Cabernet.

2/13 Mommy & Me Valentine’s Event at Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa (Gainesville) Schedule ahead for a haircut for you and your son/daughter. Offering guests a complimentary mini photo session after their cut, they can enjoy light refreshments, product specials, raffles and more!

2/14 Ghost Valentine’s Dinner Party at Alamo Drafthouse (Woodbridge) Take Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, murder, sexy pottery, and a psychic Whoopi Goldberg, and you know what you’ve got? Romance. That’s why the team at Alamo Drafthouse is putting together a very special GHOST Valentine’s Dinner. Your ticket includes a full three-course meal, featuring a decadent cheese plate, chicken saltimbocca served with potato “pottery,” and a warm, flaky apple-pear galette.

2/14 Valentine Skate at Skate N Fun Zone (Manassas) Spend the night skating with your special someone at Skate n Fun Zone in Manassas. Their Valentine Skate will run from 5pm – 10pm.

2/14 Valentine ‘s Day Igloo Experience at Farm Brew Live (Manassas) Spend your Valentine’s Day in your own spacious, private & heated igloo! Each igloo includes a handcrafted 6-course menu, Valentine’s Day bouquet, and a personal guest assistant!

2/14 Valentine’s Day Stop Light Party at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Whether you have a date or not, come on down to the Republic (no reservations required) for their Stop Light Party and Karaoke. They’ll have extended happy hour until 9 and a $3 Beer of the day! The dress code is as follows: Green=Available, Red=Taken, and Yellow=It’s Complicated!

2/14 Valentine’s Day with Dan Berry at Tin Cannon Brewing (Gainesville) Dan Barry will be bringing his talents back to Tin Cannon on Valentine’s Day. Dan is a singer-songwriter who blends influences of rock, jazz, folk, and soul into a unique sound. He has an amazing voice and a wonderful talent doing his own spin on classics many love.

2/15 Valentine’s Day Beer & Donut Pairing at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Join us for the 4th annual Valentine’s Day Beer & Donut Pairing! Bring a date, or not, either way, we’ll pair you up with something sweet! Our friends from Duck Donuts are supplying the donuts and our brewers have worked tirelessly to pair them with our beer.

2/15 Valentine’s Dinner at Effingham Manor Winery (Nokesville) The team at Effingham Manor is partnering with Pampas Fox Catering to bring you a special ‘Sweethearts’ dinner. Dinner starts with assorted passed hors d’oeuvres and sparkling wine upon arrival. A variety of food stations will open at 7:30 pm for guests to enjoy. Wine suggestions are offered at each station, or just choose your favorite at the open bar.

2/16 Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at Bristow Manor (Bristow) Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea at Bristow Manor, set in the peaceful rolling countryside.

2/16 Valentine’s Zumba Party at Eavesdrop Brewery (Yorkshire) Zumba with Gyselle and Eavesdrop Brewery bring you, Valentine’s Zumba Party at Eavesdrop! Wear your reds and come join us for a “lovely” class!

2/16 A Romantic Valentine’s Dinner at Heritage Hunt Golf Club (Gainesville) Spend the evening with your Valentine listening to live music and enjoy a 4 coarse dinner for two at Heritage hunt Golf Club.

2/16 Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at Simply Desserts (Gainesville) Nothing says love like sharing conversation and enjoying time together over delicious nibbles & tea.

MORE FEBRUARY EVENTS:

2/9 Distiller for a Day at MurLarkey Distilled Spirits (Bristow) If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to distill spirits, now’s your chance. MurLarkey is inviting aspiring distillers behind the scenes to learn the ropes of the stills, barrels, and tanks. Of course, you’ll get to taste the results along the way.

2/15 Barrel-Aged Tasting at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Join the Farm Brewery at Broad Run team in the roost on FeBREWary 15th, at 1:00 pm for their first Barrel-Aged Beer Tasting.

2/15 Cinderella by Virginia National Ballet at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Audiences will delight in this world premiere production of Cinderella, set to the famous orchestral score by Sergei Prokoviev composed in 1944, following the traditional story and set to new choreography by Master Choreographer Rafik Hegab.

2/15 – 2/16 The Presidential Cup Short Track Speed Racing Competition at Prince William Ice Center (Woodbridge) Come out and spend the day racing around the rink or rooting on your favorite skater at the Presidential Cup Short Track Racing Competition! This event is open to all ages and is sure to be a sight to see.

2/19 – 2/26 Iwo Jima Flag Exhibition at The National Museum of the Marine Corps (Triangle) On February 23, 1945, Marines raised a small flag on Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima to the cheers of the troops below and ships in the harbor. Later that day, different troops raised a larger flag while others respectfully lowered the original flag.

2/21 MerMagic Con 2020 at Freedom & Aquatic Center (Manassas) Circus Siren Pod & Freedom Aquatic Center proudly present to you MerMagic Con – the largest Mermaid Convention in the Country!

2/22 Polar Plunge at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge) The Northern VA Polar Plunge® Festival will be held at Leesylvania State Park this year, where participants will be strutting their stuff and taking an icy dip into the Potomac –all for a great cause. Bring your friends and family out for live music and a chance to claim the title as the best-dressed plunger.

2/22 Mardi Gras at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Laissez les bons temps rouler! It’s Mardi Gras once again in the Republic. Join their team on Saturday, February 22nd, 7-11 pm, for the wildest party this side of Bourbon Street. There will be beer, live music, a Cajun-inspired menu, and a major award for the best dressed (by popular vote, of course)! Masks are encouraged, and fun is required!

