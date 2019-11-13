banner ad

Registration is Open for Prince William’s Largest Turkey Trot 5K

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving in Prince William County without the annual Turkey Trot at the Freedom and Aquatic Center.

The Prince William Turkey Trot 5k and Mashed Potato Mile Run/Walk is a fun, family-friendly event in celebration of Thanksgiving day!

The Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, races will be held at the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center at Manassas GMU campus. The 5k race starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile run starts at 9:30 a.m.

Runners and friends are encouraged to wear their best-themed gear for our costume contest – pilgrim, pie, turkey – you name it!

After the race, finishers can enjoy delicious donuts compliments of our friends at Duck Donuts – “the BEST donuts anywhere!”

Participants have as much fun dressing up as they do running.

Don’t worry about being cold. Stay warm inside the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center where you can take selfies in our new photo booth.

A D.J. will play music at the start/finish line throughout the event. All 14-and-under runners receive race medals.

Both the 5k and 1-mile races are open to all ages. The 1-mile run/walk is a non-timed event geared toward our youth; however, runners of all ages and abilities are welcome – we encourage beginners to attend!

Special thanks to C.C. Bartholomew Keller William’s Real Estate Agent of Manassas, Sporting Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gainesville and Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center for their generous support of this local community event.

To receive more information and to register for the race, please visit:https://princewilliamturkeytrot.com/

