Registration is Open for Prince William’s Largest Turkey Trot 5K

The Prince William Turkey Trot 5k and Mashed Potato Mile Run/Walk is a fun, family-friendly event in celebration of Thanksgiving day!

The Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, races will be held at the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center at Manassas GMU campus. The 5k race starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile run starts at 9:30 a.m.

Runners and friends are encouraged to wear their best-themed gear for our costume contest – pilgrim, pie, turkey – you name it!

After the race, finishers can enjoy delicious donuts compliments of our friends at Duck Donuts – “the BEST donuts anywhere!”

Don’t worry about being cold. Stay warm inside the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center where you can take selfies in our new photo booth.

A D.J. will play music at the start/finish line throughout the event. All 14-and-under runners receive race medals.

Both the 5k and 1-mile races are open to all ages. The 1-mile run/walk is a non-timed event geared toward our youth; however, runners of all ages and abilities are welcome – we encourage beginners to attend!

Special thanks to C.C. Bartholomew Keller William’s Real Estate Agent of Manassas, Sporting Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gainesville and Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center for their generous support of this local community event.

To receive more information and to register for the race, please visit:https://princewilliamturkeytrot.com/

Fun Run Racing composed this sponsored content.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.