Chef Mike Cordero to Open Concept Sports Bar at Virginia Gateway

Rockwood Sports Bar, a new concept from D.C. restaurateur Mike Cordero (Barley Mac, Don Taco) is coming to Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Gainesville, Virginia, and is scheduled to open in early 2018.

The new restaurant is slated to move into the space previously occupied by Ruby Tuesdays.

Cordero announced the new restaurant on his Instagram feed, September 25, saying “#teamcordero is heading West to Gainesville, VA launching our latest concept ROCKWOOD SPORTS BAR…”

Chef Cordero is a 40-year veteran of the hospitality industry, known for his innovative take on restaurants and his culinary creativity. His Northern Virginia restaurants include Barley Mac (Arlington), Don Taco (Alexandria), Don Tito (Arlington) and Primetime Sports Bar & Grill (Fairfax.)

A spokesperson for Peterson Companies, the retail developer behind Virginia Gateway in Gainesville, confirmed the news, welcoming Rockwood Sports Bar to join their other choice restaurants, which includes Uncle Julios, B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill, Out of the Blue and Grafton Street.

Not your average sports bar, the Rockwood seems designed to capture the feel of an outdoor BBQ or party where guests can kick back and relax with friends. However, most backyards cannot match the amenities.

According to Cordero, Rockwood will offer seating for over 400 guests; LED TVs, state of the art technology and sound.

The restaurant will feature two outdoor patios. One with an indoor/outdoor bar, garage doors and fire pits. The second: a lively beer garden where guests can enjoy craft beers and games like cornhole and Big Jenga.

The Exclusive Modern American menu will showcase certified Angus beef fresh seafood and mouthwatering New York style hoagies.

The space will be designed by Interior Designer Yvette Irene who has been featured on HGTV, FOOD NETWORK, and DIY NETWORK.

For updates, Cordero invites readers to check out their website www.rockwoodva.com, and to like their page on Facebook and Instagram. In addition to keeping the community informed, he said he will also be looking to hire a staff.

He thanked his followers for their support of the continued growth of his D.C. area restaurants.

“Thank you everyone for the continuous support for all our establishments without all of you guys we would be nothing! We appreciate it everyday and will continue to work hard to bring you amazing service, great food, and a establishment that is fun for all ages. Get ready to rock with us early 2018 #rockwood #eatdrinksports #chefslife #restuarantlife,” he wrote.

Rockwood Sports Bar is just one many changes coming to Virginia Gateway. Since opening The Promenade it has not only served the local population but has become a regional destination, offering a state-of-the-art movie theatre complex, and destination stores such as Cabela’s.

The new Marriott SpringHill Suites Gainesville-Haymarket recently opened, and Life Time Fitness, a 130,000 square foot spa-style fitness club, has commenced construction.

