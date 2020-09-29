‘Get Told. Not Towed,’ Prince William Entrepreneur Develops Parking Messaging System

Everyone can relate to a hectic day of racing between appointments and having no extra time only to find your car blocked by another vehicle, or unable to start because the lights killed the battery. Such a predicament led to the development of a secure paging system to contact you anonymously when you are not at the wheel.

Prince William entrepreneur Keyana Bowie created Oopseez to conveniently relay an issue to you if you are not around your vehicle. Anyone with a mobile device will be able to send an anonymous message directly notifying you.

“Oopseez, your lights are on,” or, “Oopseez, your car was involved in a minor accident”.

A busy single mom running late for work, Bowie was rushing around when she found her car trapped between two parallel parked cars. If only there was an easy way to contact the driver, rather than having the car towed. That is when Bowie had her “Eureka” moment.

She created Oopseez, a unique vehicle paging system for individual members who want to be notified prior to anyone involving a tow truck or calling the authorities.

Mistakes happen, and with Oopseez, members are more protected. Others can recognize the Oopseez bumper sticker on the vehicle and send them a simple and secure text through www.Oopseez.com.

“Our cars and vehicles are parked 95% of the time,” explains Bowie. “When an Oopseez happen. Wouldn’t you rather be told there’s an issue before tempers flare or the car is towed without notice?”

Oopseez can de-escalate a parking “nightmare,” or simply inform someone they need to turn off their lights. One can also contact a person if they have bumped their car or their alarm is going off. It can even assist in a life-saving situation.

Oopseez can serve you individually or help communities and businesses protect their people using their parking spaces. Neighbors, guest, or coworkers can contact each other handling the issue among themselves.

Necessity is the, “Mother of Invention,” and Bowie’s inventiveness can solve problems we all have.

