New Data Center in Brentsville Represents $80 Million Investment

By Prince William County Government

Iron Mountain opened its new data center in Prince William County, Friday. The 165,000-square-foot facility off Wellington Road represents an investment of more than $80 million with more to come.

Iron Mountain, the global company focused on data storage and information management, will eventually add with three more buildings for a total investment of more than $350 million, said Iron Mountain President/CEO Bill Meaney.

Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) called the investment a “great deal for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Meaney told those gathered at the ribbon cutting ceremony that the company chose Prince William County since the land provided enough space for the company to install advanced physical security with room for expansion.

The county also offered a reduced tax structure and lower power costs compared to other areas in Northern Virginia, Meaney said.

“The economic incentives provided by Prince William County and the Commonwealth of Virginia allow us to offer customers what other providers and locations just can’t – that is advanced security, superior performance at a reduced tax structure, and in turn, our business contributes to the local economy and adds to the region’s growing IT industry.”

“They are a great asset to the county,” Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R) said of the 65-year-old company with five data centers across the country. “They’re great for our revenue, but they don’t crowd our schools or our roads.”

“Prince William County is thrilled to have you here,” said Lawson during the ceremony. “Thank you so much for choosing Prince William County.”

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.