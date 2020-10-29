Old Navy Opens in Gainesville at Shops at Stonewall

A new Old Navy retail store opened in Gainesville, Virginia at the Shops at Stonewall, Thursday.

The family clothing store moved into the 20,000 square-foot space previously occupied by Staples in the Wegman’s-anchored center on Lee Highway (Route 29 North.)

Gainesville’s Old Navy is hosting an official grand opening this Saturday with sales and specials. Shoppers can save $15 on a $75 purchase during the Grand Opening!

Peterson Companies who owns Shop at Stonewall as well as the Virginia Gateway Center in Gainesville is happy to welcome Old Navy.

“An exciting brand like Old Navy opening a new store in the midst of a pandemic is a testament to the desirable location and strength of the tenant mix at The Shops at Stonewall,” said Joanna Rothmel, spokesperson for Peterson Companies. “We are thrilled to officially welcome them to the center.”

A Gap, Inc. retailer, Old Navy is one of the world’s largest brands. Their concept was to offer “fabulous,” “affordable fashion,” for everyone. Departments include women’s, men’s, women’s plus, petite and tall, girls’, boys’, toddlers, babies and maternity-wear.

Old Navy already had 29 retail locations in Virginia, including ones in Manassas and Woodbridge. In 2019 Old Navy made plans to launch 800 new stores around the country. Old Navy CEO Sonia Syngal said new stores were to be in, “off-mall” locations in smaller markets.

Earlier this year, COVID-19 restrictions caused man Old Navy stores to close temporarily, but happily franchise locations have reopened.

Today, Old Navy is taking precautions to protect its customers and staff while making shopping as easy, safe and convenient as possible. Old Navy offers “ship from store” locations and curbside pickup in many of their retail outlets. That means shoppers can buy on-line and pickup from Gainesville store!

In stores, Old Navy has implanted a rigorous cleaning routine and installed hand sanitizing stations. Old Navy has plexiglass health guard partitions in the front of their registers.

Employees must wear masks or face-shields, and Virginia customers must wear mask in store as per the governor’s order. Please do not enter store if you are sick with COVID-19 symptoms or have been recently exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Old Navy is opening just in time for the return for in-person learning! Check out Old Navy on Saturday. Save $15 on $75, plus check out other offers!

Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10-7 p.m. on Sundays.

Old Navy is hiring in various Northern Virginia locations, including upper-level retail positions.

Peterson Companies’ Promenade at Virginia Gateway is a Bristow Beat sponsor.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.