Smoothie King Bristow Recognizes ‘Coach of the Year’

Dan Smith, Head Coach of the Gainesville Haymarket Baseball League (GHBL) Orioles 9/10 team, was awarded Coach of the Year sponsored by Smoothie King and Leagueside.

Bristow Smoothie King customers voted both in store and online. Smith, who received 73 votes, beat out 125 other youth league coaches.

“Coach Smith was a clear favorite among the GHBL community, and was presented the award Saturday at Catharpin Park due to his commitment to the kids and service to GHBL,” said Smoothie King spokesperson Susanna Kalnes.

According to players and parents, Coach Smith ‘knocked it out of the park.’ Those who know Smith say he is more than just a winning coach; he consistently encouraged his players while emphasizing values.

“Baseball is baseball, but what Dan does every practice is instill life skills in his players that transcend the baseball field, like sportsmanship, teamwork and perseverance,” said an Orioles mom.

“What makes him stand out as a coach is easy; the kids are devoted to him and that shows the mutual respect for the coach/player relationship that they have built,” said Rose Smith, Team Mom. “Dan is the type of coach that carries high expectations of his players but provides the encouragement and fundamentals that the players need to reach those expectations.”

According to Rose, Dan encourages his players to set personal goals and to show respect for oneself and others.

Smith graciously accepted the award, thanking others who contributed.

“I was humbled, grateful, surprised and happy to win something for our team.” said Smith. “It takes a village. It simply wouldn’t be possible without our assistant coaches who run infield and outfield drills, throw countless BP and much more; team moms who manage the dugouts, snacks, forms and everything in between; my Mom who diligently keeps score along with types of hits, strike outs, walks, etc.; and of course our team the Orioles for constantly showing up and putting in work.”

Smith became a head coach for GHBL in 2013, after separating from his military service and assistant coaching for a few season. He has since devoted countless hours to teaching his players about team building, self-esteem, sport camaraderie and the life lessons on winning and losing.

Tim Smith (no relation), owner of Smoothie King Bristow, celebrated Coach Smith at his Bristow Center store, providing him with a framed certificate, a $50 Dicks Sporting Goods gift card, a $25 Smoothie King gift card and Smoothie King backpack.

Smoothie King has begun awarding “Coach of the Year” to recognize deserving coaches who has made an impact in their community. The company expects it to become a long-lasting tradition.

Smoothie King will open a third local franchise location in Haymarket at the Walmart Shopping Center at 6442 Trading Square. The Haymarket Smoothie King will be open Thursday, July 13.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.