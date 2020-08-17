Family Shelter Services in Fauquier Expands Its Leadership

Virginia – With a mission to end the cycle of homelessness in our region, and a vision to create a culture of humanity and compassion where all people are valued, Family Shelter Services (FSS) has expanded its leadership team by three. Lucia Coffey, Lisa Mallam and Nathan Gilbert have joined the FSS Board of Directors and commenced their roles in March and July of this year, respectively.

FSS consists of the only emergency shelter in Fauquier County, as well as a transitional housing program. The 501c3 located on Keith Street in Warrenton and in Vint Hill inspires the community to take action, break stereotypes, and end the social isolation of homelessness.

“It is with great excitement that we add three visionary and compassionate leaders to our Board,” says Stephanie Paladeau, President, Board of Directors, FSS. “They each bring distinct passions and experience in sales, operations, financial management and leadership that, along with our supporters, staff and participants, will enable us to further our mission to break the cycle of homelessness.”

Ms. Coffey brings an excellence in building relationships with customers, channel partners and internal teams. Ms. Mallam specializes in insurance and risk assessment, while Mr. Gilbert leads with a knowledge of investment and financial asset management. The new Board members have strong ties to the Fauquier area and serve on other local Boards – Coffey through Experience Old Town Warrenton, and Gilbert through Didlake.

“It is because of the steadfast dedication of our humble and well-tuned volunteer board members, in coordination with our executive leadership that FSS has met and exceeded our goals this year,”says Paladeau. “We work together to serve the Fauquier, Culpeper,

Rappahanock and surrounding communities. With our supporters, staff, participants and Board, we protect and nurture our neediest residents, guiding them to a new chapter of personal and financial stability.”

FSS was founded by a group of Fauquier citizens and received its incorporation in 1987. FSS operates a 52-bed emergency shelter in the Town of Warrenton and a transitional housing complex in Vint Hill, Virginia. The program mission is to provide a safe and compassionate environment to support the most vulnerable families in our community. FSS accomplishes this through listening, stabilizing and equipping one family at a time, with the goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness. FSS serves 400 persons annually; 60% are school-aged children. www.fauquiershelterservices.org.

