House of Mercy Assisting Employees Affected by Shutdown

As the government shutdown continues, House of Mercy in Manassas is opening its doors to all government employees in need of food during this time.

House of Mercy is Catholic faith-based clothing center and food pantry that serves the local community.

“If you find yourself in need of food, please call or stop by House of Mercy and bring your government ID. We are open Monday through Friday from 10am-4pm and from 11am-7pm on Wednesdays,” said Jessica Root, Executive Director of House of Mercy.

Root said the nonprofit is expecting an increase in need from government employees and from clients who may not receive other government assistance such as SNAP, WIC, Food Assistance, etc., during this time.

Due to increased demand, HOM is also in need of more contributions.

“We ask that anyone who would like to donate money or food to help their neighbors, go to our website for a grocery list or to donate: www.houseofmercyva.org.”

House of Mercy is located 8170 Flannery Court in Manassas, Virginia 20109. The location is just off Wellington Road near Merrifield Garden.

“We appreciate all who are able and willing to help! Thank you,” Root said.

House of Mercy is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit humanitarian aid organization founded in 2005 in Bristow, Virginia by Father Jack Fullen and Kellie Ross. What began as a prayer ministry in a basement is now a place where volunteers join in prayer and service to relieve the suffering of the poor in our community. This is done by incorporating spiritual and corporal works of mercy. Specifically, we are a clothing center and food pantry in Service to our Lord and neighbors.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.