Local Nonprofits, Businesses Officer Food Assistance to Furloughed Workers

From restaurants to resorts, here is a list on what businesses and nonprofits are offering to local families affected by the partial government shutdown this week.

The list details food assistance, including groceries and complementary meals in the Gainesville and Warrenton areas and beyond.

HAYMARKET REGIONAL FOOD PANTRY

Pop-Up Grocery

“Supporting our PWC neighbors impacted by the Government Shutdown”

Saturday, Jan. 26 12-2 p.m.

The Gainesville United Methodist Church

13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville, Virginia

On Saturday, January 26, 2019, the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry will host its first Pop-Up Grocery event in support of the people of Prince William County impacted by the partial government shutdown. The event is open to any PWC resident with a valid government or federal contractor ID. Up to 500 people will be able to receive fresh produce, breakfast items, shelf stable items like pasta and sauce as well as hygiene and household goods – all free of charge. This event is made possible with funds from the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and generous support from Wegmans and the Capital Area Food Bank.

PARK VALLEY CHURCH

Government Furlough Assistance

Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Park Valley Church, Haymarket, Virginia

Park Valley Church will be offering encouragement, assistance, and networking to all individuals impacted by the government furlough. Please join us at 7 p.m. for a time of praise then we will offer a small monetary gift of love to those who are in need. If you would like to offer your services to those in need we will also have a time of networking. To donate please visit https://www.parkvalleychurch.com/giving and choose Government Furlough Assistance. Childcare is not provided but children are welcome.

AIRLIE Resort

Complimentary Buffets

Jan. 24 lunch & dinner

Jan. 25. breakfast, lunch & dinner

6809 AIRLIE ROAD, WARRENTON, VIRGINIA 2018

Breakfast served 7 – 9:30 AM

Lunch served 12 – 2 PM

Dinner served 6 to 8 PM

Federal government employees are practically family at Airlie. And many live here in the Warrenton area, so we are inviting furloughed government workers — and their immediate families — to the Airlie Dining Room for complimentary buffet meals during the shutdown. Please see scheduled hours of operation for the upcoming week posted below. Please be prepared to present your government ID to be seated. Complimentary tea, coffee and soft drinks also served. We will not be taking reservations, but if you have any questions about the Airlie Dining Room buffet, please email eat@airlie.com for the quickest response.

MOD Pizza

Free Mod Pizza

Jan. 23

DC Metro locations

Participating D.C.-area locations are giving federal government workers a free MOD-size pizza or salad on Wednesday, Jan. 23 when they show their federal government ID. Limit one per customer and in-store only. Find participating locations in this Facebook post.

Hey MD and VA: Furloughed by the Government Shutdown? Just stop by any participating MOD Pizza on Wednesday, January 23rd and show your government ID to score a FREE MOD-size Pizza or Salad. You’ve been there for us, so now we’re here for you. Valid in-store only on Wednesday, January 23. Must show valid Federal Government ID to receive offer, ID subject to verification. Limit one (1) per customer. No cash alternative. Cannot be combined with other offers, online orders, or phone orders. Available at these locations only: Silver Spring, MD; Columbia, MD; Sykesville, MD; Bowie, MD; Frederick, MD; Severna Park, MD; Riverdale Park, MD; Baltimore, MD; Glen Burnie, MD; California, MD; Dunkirk, MD; Gainesville, VA; Ashburn, VA; Fairfax, VA; Vienna, VA; Reston, VA; Purcellville, VA; Woodbrige, VA.

Feel free to mention more offers of assistance in the comments! We are not purposefully leaving anyone out.

We will post more info on monetary and bill pay assistance for families affected by the shutdown, this week.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.