Prince William Chamber, Leadership Announce Gourmet Guys Give Back 2018 Winners

Manassas, VA- Leadership Prince William and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce co-hosted their 3rd Annual Gourmet Guys Give Back event at Linton Hall School in Bristow, Virginia, Sunday, Dec. 2.

The event was open to the public and featured 16 local amateur chefs competing for People’s Choice and Judges’ Awards for their tastiest dishes.

Amid the tasty dishes and competition, there was live music and activities for the kids; including face painting by Dabbledy Doo and organized play by ImagiNation Early Childhood Learning Center. Even Santa Claus made an appearance courtesy of Fathom Realty.

Professionals doling out the Judges’ Awards included Charles Gilliam, owner of Okra’s Cajun Creole; Eric Pollard, Executive Chef at Novant Health UVA Health System and Mark Kowalewski, Co-Owner of 3 Firefighters and a Pig.

This year’s winners by category were…

JUDGES’ AWARDS

Best Appetizer: Christmas Wontons by Bradley Marshall

Best Soup or Chili: Chili Willy Brisket & Black Bean Chili by Bill White

Best Side Dish: Mexican Street Corn by Dave Merli

Best Main Dish: Tacos Al Pastor by Dave Merli

Best Grill Item: Churrasco by Harry Horning, II

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Best Appetizer: Ceviche Indulgence by Vicente Garcia

Best Soup or Chili: Chili Willy Brisket & Black Bean Chili by Bill White

Best Side Dish: Smokey Bear BBQ Beans by Ken Krick

Best Main Dish: Tacos Al Pastor by Dave Merli

Best Grill Item: Whitlock’s Wonderful Marinated Filet Mignon by Bennett Whitlock

The FAN FAVORITE trophy, for the dish that received the most votes overall went to Bill White and his sous chef Rob Sturm for their Chili Willy Brisket & Black Bean Chili. The two managed to unseat reigning champ, Supervisor Marty Nohe, known for always putting bacon in his dishes.

For more information on the event visit www.GourmetGuysGiveBack.com.

Sponsors for Gourmet Guys Give Back include Employment Enterprises, Novant Health UVA Health System, Iron Mountain Data Centers, ImagiNation Learning Centers, Mike Garcia Construction, Apple Federal Credit Union, Linton Hall School, The Benedictine Sisters of Virginia, What’s Up Prince William and FreshySites.

Proceeds from Gourmet Guys Give Back benefit the programs and activities of Leadership Prince William and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce; two not-for-profit community organizations nurturing local leadership and supporting the business and not-for-profit communities through scholarships, educational activities and more.

About the Prince William Chamber of Commerce:

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, DC Metropolitan region. Together with our diverse membership, representing over 70,000 employees we work to create an environment where business and people thrive. To accomplish this, we focus our efforts in the key areas of business growth, economic development, advocacy, education and community outreach. In this way, we are building a solid foundation for the success of our business members and our community. For more information, visit our website at www.pwchamber.org or call the Prince William Chamber at 703-368-6600.

About Leadership Prince William:

Leadership Prince William is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on engaging individuals, organizations and alumni to enrich the community through collaborative leadership. Our nearly 400 alumni and stakeholders have been engaged in every aspect of community evolution since 2007!

