Prince William County Supports Local Charities with CARES Act Funding

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William, a nonprofit association of human services providers that aids local residents, received $950,000 in funding from Prince William County via its allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The Alliance used these funds to provide financial support to 14 nonprofit organizations across Prince William County, who provide critical resources and services to the community. Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) received $90,000 to provide utility, rental, and medication assistance.

received $50,000 to provide reduced-fee mental health services to disadvantaged women, men, teens, and children who are low-income, uninsured, and underinsured. Youth for Tomorrow New Life Center, Inc. received $50,000 to provide counseling sessions on a sliding scale to address the unmet mental and behavioral health needs of children, adolescents, and adults. The Alliance hopes that by providing these funds to these organizations, families in Prince William County can receive the financial support and services they need during these challenging times when we are all coping with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about this program, visit www.alliancegpw.org/ disasterfund.