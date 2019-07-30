Prince William Residents to Hold ‘Impeach Trump Vigil’ in Prince William County

Submitted by Indivisible NoVa West

Virginians Outraged by President’s Racism, Xenophobia to Hold ‘Impeach Trump Vigil’ in Prince William County

(#ImpeachTrumpVigils)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Tuesday, July 30, voters outraged by Donald Trump’s racist, anti-immigrant and white supremacist rhetoric and policies will hold an “Impeach Trump Vigil” along Highway 29 in Prince William County, Va.

Vigil participants will display signs to commuters calling for Trump’s impeachment, for the just treatment of immigrant and other minority communities and for an end to the use of racism and bigotry to divide Americans for political gain. Signs will also call on Congress to do its constitutional duty by impeaching Trump.

WHAT: ‘Impeach Trump Vigil’ in Prince William County, Va.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 30, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: At the Intersection of Linton Hall Road and Highway 29, Gainesville, Va.

CONTACT: Sally (202) 599-0203, media@impeachtrumpvigils.com

TWITTER: Impeach Trump Vigils https://twitter.com/CarmenP69829172

Vigils organizers hope to inspire other communities nationwide to hold their own “Impeach Trump Vigil” as expressions of growing outrage about Trump’s racist and divisive rhetoric and his attempt to use bigotry to divide the nation for his perceived personal benefit.

Organizers also want the presidential candidates to support impeachment and members of Congress to do their job as outlined by the Constitution regarding impeachment not by the polls.

The “Impeach Trump Vigils” are spontaneous demonstrations of support for the values of America’s founders and are not sponsored by any political party or partisan organization.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.