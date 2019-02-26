PWPD Seeks Applicants to Its Citizen Police Academy

Submitted by the Prince William Police

Do you wonder what it would be like to be a police officer? How do they make the decisions they make? What does a detective do? How are they trained?

The Citizen Police Academy gives citizens an overview of the Prince William County Police Department. Graduates of the course will have a better understanding of the operation of the Department, and a greater awareness and appreciation of the challenges and decisions faced by Prince William County police officers each day.

This session begins on Wednesday, April 3, and ends on Wednesday, June 5. The 10-week program meets from 6 to 9 p.m., and consists of classroom and hands-on instruction.

Topics to be covered include virtually every aspect of police work including Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations, Tactical Operations, Crime Scene Management, Professional Standards, and Special Operations. In addition, participants will be given the opportunity to ride a shift with a patrol officer and be familiarized with police equipment including firearms. There are a few slots still available for the upcoming session.

To apply, simply complete the Citizen Police Academy Application Form. Once the application is submitted, a background check is completed and letters are mailed to those who are selected approximately one month prior to the available session. For more information call the Criminal Justice Academy at 703-792-6599

