PWCS Proposes Former Stone Haven Site for 13th High School

Prince William County Schools has finally announced the proposed site for the county’s 13th high school.

The site is located at the intersection Linton Hall Road and the future Rollins Ford Road extension north in Bristow, east of Piney Branch Elementary School. The fields behind the school would extend towards the future University Boulevard extension.

PWCS school officials will share the preliminary school plans, address community concerns and receive feedback at a public meeting scheduled for Nov. 9 from 7-9 p.m. in the auditorium of Stonewall Jackson High School. SJHS is located at 8820 Rixlew Lane in Manassas.

The proposed high school scheduled to open in 2021 will relieve significant overcrowding at Patriot, Battfield and Stonewall Jackson high schools.

The school board voted to have the school use an revised Battlefield High School prototype.

The site is located within the boundaries of what was once the proposed Stone Haven Community. While Stone Haven never received the approval of the Board of County Supervisors, there is a smaller community of approximately 650 homes proposed for the Devlin Road area also near the new high school site.

Those who would like more information can contact Maureen Hannan, Supervisor of Land Acquisition and CIP Planning or visit facilities planning on the pwcs.edu website.

Residents should consider attending to discuss traffic concerns and other pressing matters.

