Memorial GoFundMe Raises Funds for Family of PWCS Employee Flor de Luz Cervantes

Melissa Marris has organized a fundraiser on behalf of Estrella Espinoza for Flor de Luz Cervantes. Cervantes was the Woodbridge Middle School nutrition worker who died of COVID-19 on Feb. 21. She was the second Prince William County employee to die of the virus.

Flor is survived by her husband and four children.

Flor was a fun-loving and dedicated food service associate that lost her battle to COVID-19 on Sunday, February 21st. She will be remembered by her customers and coworkers for her energy and her full of life personality. While it is easy to replace an employee, it will not be easy to replace what she brought to her Woodbridge Middle School cafeteria family. Flor was an amazing mother and taught her children to be hardworking, respectful, and positive. She leaves behind a loving husband and 4 wonderful children, 2 of whom currently attend PWCS. She will also be sorely missed by her countless extended family and friends. We are raising funds to help the family with their needs during this time.

Donations will go towards funeral and memorial costs. There is a goal of $3,000. At 1 p.m. on Feb. 24 $1,890 has been raised.

People can make a donation via GoFundMe by clicking here.

