Prince William County Offers AlphaBEST Childcare Scholarship

Prince William County Public Schools, in partnership with Prince William County Government, is pleased to announce that a childcare scholarship program is available to families financially impacted by COVID-19. If parents or guardians have experienced job loss or work hour reduction, wage reduction, new childcare expenses because of remote learning, or are teleworking without access to childcare, they can apply to participate.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors established a $2 million grant with Coronavirus Relief Funds made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Prince William County, established to promote economic development, will administer the grant.

The County has selected AlphaBEST Education, Inc., a leading, 15-year provider of before and after school enrichment-based programs, to facilitate the childcare scholarship program—AlphaAcademy. AlphaBEST is currently the PWCS before and after school childcare contractor. AlphaBEST will provide scholarships for children to attend their Fall 2020 full-day program.

The program is available for up to 1,000 students, in grades kindergarten through eight, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at several Prince William County elementary schools: Antietam, Bristow Run, Buckland Mills, Chris Yung, Coles, Dale City, Fitzgerald, Glenkirk, John D. Jenkins, Potomac View, River Oaks, Tyler and Yorkshire. AlphaBEST and PWCS may add new school locations, as necessary, to accommodate additional enrollees. AlphaBEST staff will follow all COVID-19 health, safety, and cleaning protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of participants.

Registration opens Oct. 6, 2020, and the childcare scholarship program will run until Dec. 30, 2020.

Visit the AlphaBEST website for more information and to apply.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.