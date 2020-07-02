Prince William School Board to Hear Citizen’s Comments Regarding Reopening Schools

The Prince William County School Board will hold an electronic special meeting at 6 p.m. on July 7, 2020, for the purpose of listening to citizen comment regarding school reopening to address critical matters created by the state of emergency and COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince William County School Board will hold a special work session, also electronically, at 5 p.m. on July 8, 2020, for the purpose of discussing the proposed plan for reopening Prince William County Public Schools for the fall.

At the July 7 special meeting, patrons (parents, students, PWCS educators and other employees, citizens, health or education experts, etc.) may provide comment on the topic of school reopening only. Comments will be limited to three minutes for each speaker.

How To Participate:

To sign up to speak, please register for the July 7, 2020, School Board meeting at the Go to Webinar website.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Then email pwcsclerk@pwcs.edu to be placed on the list to speak, by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting (July 7, 2020). Please provide your address and telephone number for the record.

How to Watch:

Patrons may watch the School Board special work session and meeting at pwcstv.com by clicking on the “Watch Live” link, or by watching Comcast Channel 18 or Verizon FIOS Channel 36. A copy of the agenda can be found here.

Legality of Holding Electronic Meetings:

The special meeting and work session of the Prince William County School Board are being conducted electronically under the authority granted by Virginia Code § 2.2-3708.2 (A) (3) and the authority granted by the General Assembly on April 22, 2020, through Amendment 28 to House Bill 29, which permits the School Board to meet electronically during the pendency of the current State of Emergency for the purpose of transacting such business as is statutorily required or necessary to continue operations of the Prince William County Public Schools and the discharge of its lawful purposes, duties, and responsibilities.

Bristow Beat has combined two PWCS announcement in this article.

