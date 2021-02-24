Prince William School Board Will Hold Budget Public Hearing, Wednesday

The Prince William County School Board will conduct a public hearing on the Superintendent’s proposed budget for FY 2022 at 6 p.m. on February 24, 2021 at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, which is located at 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas, Virginia. The public hearing will be immediately followed by a School Board Budget Work Session.

Both the public hearing and the work session will be conducted in a hybrid manner due to the current pandemic-related State of Emergency. While some School Board members and administrative staff are expected to be physically present in the School Board meeting rooms at the Kelly Leadership Center, for health reasons other Board members and staff will participate electronically, under the authority provided by Va. Code § 2.2-3708.2 (A) (3) and/or under the authority granted by the General Assembly on April 22, 2020 through Amendment 28 to HB 29. Members of the public who wish to speak at the budget hearing may also appear in person or may participate electronically. There is no citizen comment time during the work session.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be open to the public but limited to the number of persons who can be accommodated under social distancing restrictions. Citizens must wear face coverings and will be provided with distanced seating. Citizens may sign up to speak in person or electronically for the public hearing on the budget. Citizens will have 2 minutes to speak.

If you would like to sign up to speak at the public hearing either in person or electronically, email pwcsclerk@pwcs.edu. You must provide your name, address, and telephone number, and specify if you will attend in person or electronically. Citizens who wish to speak in person or electronically must sign up with the Clerk by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Those wishing to speak electronically will be provided with a link to register to do so.

Wish to submit a written statement?

Those who do not wish to speak to the Board in person or electronically but wish to submit a written public statement about the proposed budget. may provide input to the School Board by accessing the Public Comment Form or by sending an email to the Board.

Citizens may also watch the School Board public hearing and work session at pwcstv.com by clicking on the “Watch Live” link, or by watching Comcast Channel 18 or Verizon FIOS Channel 36.

