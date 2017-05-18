Prince William Schools Deputy Superintendent Announces Retirement

Prince William County Schools announced to faculty and staff, Thursday, that Deputy Superintendent Rae Darlington will retire at the end of the school year after 27 years with PWCS and 11 in her current leadership role.

Darlington said that her commitment to PWCS students has not diminished. She plans to continue to serve PWCS students and the Division through the Retirement Opportunity Program or “ROP” program.

“It has been a tremendous honor to work with some of the brightest and most committed teachers, administrators, and school and central support staff I have ever known,” Darlington said. “Dr. Walts is a truly visionary leader. And all of us are privileged to be shaping the lives of amazing students, with a multitude of unique gifts and unlimited potential.”

According to PWCS, Darlington was named Deputy Superintendent in July 2006, after serving two years as Area III Associate Superintendent. She started her career in Prince William County in 1990 as a language arts teacher at Beville Middle School. She soon after became a member of the Department of Curriculum and Staff Development Instructional Support Team, providing training and support to approximately 500 teachers at 11 schools. Darlington became an Assistant Principal at Stonewall Jackson High School in 1996, before being named Principal of Graham Park Middle School in 1998.

Darlington was one of three finalists for the National Middle School Principal of the Year in 2003, after being named the Prince William County and Virginia Middle School Principal of the Year. During the 2002–03 school year, she was also a Washington Post Distinguished Leadership Recipient. She has co-authored three teacher manuals and has published several articles.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Hampton University and her Master’s Degree from the University of South Carolina. In 1994, she earned an Administrative Endorsement from the Leadership Academy at George Mason University.

“Ms. Darlington’s contributions cannot be overstated,” said Walts. “She is an amazing advocate for students, for equity, and for educational excellence. She’s been a tremendous role model for our educators, and a driving force in propelling the entire Division toward continuous improvement and delivering on our commitment to providing a World-Class Education. There is not a student, employee, or member of our community who does not owe Rae Darlington a debt of gratitude for all she has done for education in Prince William County.”

A spokesperson for Prince William County Schools said the search for a new Deputy Superintendent will begin immediately.

“We are determined to find a great new Deputy Superintendent,” added Dr. Walts, “but we can never truly replace Rae Darlington.”

