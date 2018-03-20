UPDATED: PWCS Announces ‘Code Red’ Snow Day for Wednesday

Prince William County Schools will be closed Wednesday, March 21, due to the expected snow storm.

“ALERT: Schedule changes for today & tomorrow, due to expected inclement weather,” announced PWCS on its website, pwcs.edu.

“PWCS will be closed on March 21. Code red for employees. All school division activities including Professional Development sessions are cancelled. SACC will not open. Telework subject to policy.”

Evening activities Tuesday have also been canceled.

“Today, March 20, PWCS evening activities including GED & adult education cancelled after 6:30 p.m. SACC Program will close at normal time.”

Code Red means that the schools are closed for all student and employees.

UPDATED, March 20 at 4:45 p.m.: Regarding March 21 School Board meeting.

The Prince William County School Board meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 21 has been postponed.

A shortened version of the meeting will be held on Thursday, March 22 at 7 p.m. in the Kelly Leadership Center (regardless of school status). It will address pressing business, including: Public hearing on the proposed FY 2019 budget, FY 2018 year-end spending approval, and approval of the FY 2019 budget and CIP. There will be no Citizen Comment time other than in connection with the budget hearing.

