PWCS Recommends Families Make Contingency Plans in Case Schools Close for Coronavirus

Prince William County Schools posted a letter explaining that parents should have contingency plans in place should schools close due to a coronavirus outbreak in the area. This could be a similar childcare plan that they have for when schools close for a “Code Red.”

The letter also states that PWCS has been monitoring the situation and received guidance from local and national health officials.

Finally, students and staff should practice healthy behaviors.

School Board Chairman Babur Lateef shared on Facebook that PWCS was discussed the Coronavirus at its quarterly Health Advisory Board meeting:

Attending the Prince William County School’s Health Advisory Board’s quarterly meeting and getting updates on the Coronavirus. We will be taking guidance from the Virginia State Health Department. We are closely monitoring State guidance and will continue to provide communication to our schools and our community. Thank you to our great nursing leaders Teresa Polk and Gina Alexander Bellamy. The Virginia Department of Health posted Feb. 28 that there are still no cases of Coronavirus in the state. The most recent Northern Virginia person the department had been monitoring tested negative for the virus. That makes 4 negative cases in Northern Virginia of those suspected to have the virus. Read the Letter

Dear PWCS families and staff,

We recognize that recent national news regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) may be confusing and worrying. Please know that Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has been closely monitoring this situation for the past few weeks and stands ready to implement any specific guidance received by local or national health officials. PWCS has not received any new guidance beyond what we have shared in previous communications.

While we do not have any information regarding a specific risk to Prince William County, out of an abundance of caution, PWCS recommends families and staff begin planning for a potential disruption to school operations. This preparation is recommended to be similar to a “Code Red” weather event that may emerge without the ability for much prior notification, and without knowing the timing or duration in advance. It is also possible that no such disruption occurs. Just as in a weather-closing, families should consider child-care plans in the event both schools and school-age child-care are impacted.

As we remain in the height of flu-season, PWCS continues to encourage students and staff to practice healthy behaviors (for example, staying home when students or staff are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands often). PWCS works with schools to ensure proper supplies are on hand for school cleaning and that school custodians are cleaning frequently touched surfaces. If you or your student is sick, please contact your health care provider.

At this time, the School Division does not have any overseas trips planned to countries impacted by the virus outbreak. However, we continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and the possibility for cancellation of planned travel exists.

It is important to note this virus does not discriminate based on nationality or ethnicity. We are proud of our diverse School Division and community, and we are certain that everyone will continue to support one another during this period of uncertainty. As always, we expect our students and staff to provide a welcoming environment for every student, family, and staff member.

PWCS has a collaborative working team that is updating detailed plans for operational and instructional support should this virus impact PWCS. We will continue to communicate updates on a regular basis as needed.

Please visit the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for additional information.

Thank you for your ongoing support of PWCS.

