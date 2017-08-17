PWCS Responds to Stonewall Jackson GoFundMe Renaming Efforts
Submitted by Prince William County Schools
Prince William County School Board Chairman At-large Ryan Sawyers launched a GoFundMe page, Wednesday, with the intention of raising funds to rename Stonewall Jackson High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Manassas, Prince William.
Wednesday, the school division responded to those efforts, disassociating itself from it.
Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has received several questions concerning a Go Fund Me campaign raising money to pay possible costs associated with a citizen’s suggestion to change the names of two division schools.
The campaign is NOT sponsored by PWCS. It was started by School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers—as a private citizen—to fund possible costs associated with his suggestion to change the names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Stonewall Middle School. Mr. Sawyers’ proposal to change the names, or raise private money for that purpose, has not been formally raised with, discussed, or voted, on by the full Prince William County School Board, which would need to approve any change or direct funding by a majority vote.
Currently, PWCS is neither promoting the campaign, nor currently involved in vetting donors or accepting funds.
