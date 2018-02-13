PWCS Student Representative Schedules Student Town Hall Meetings

Kate Arnold, student representative to the Prince William County Schools’ School Board, has scheduled town hall meetings to solicit opinions on school matters from students.

Students wishing to speak will be asked to sign in at the beginning of the meeting. Speakers will have three minutes to speak.

The town hall meeting schedule follows:

Gainesville District town hall meeting – February 20 at 6 p.m. at Battlefield High School. This will be followed by a town hall budget meeting hosted by School Board member Alyson Satterwhite, Gainesville District.

Coles District town hall meeting – March 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Hylton High School

Brentsville District town hall meeting – March 22 at 6 p.m. at Brentsville District High School

Additional town hall meetings are being planned. Details will be shared once confirmed.

Arnold is a senior at Hylton High School and is a non-voting member as the student representative to the school board. She will have the opportunity to share ideas, suggestions, and concerns solicited from students with the School Board.